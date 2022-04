PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the dangers and realities of living on the street in Portland can be out-of-control fire, simply sparked by trying to eat or stay warm. On Thursday, a man captured an example of this, as he recorded a fire under an overpass on Southeast Division Street in Portland while calling 9-1-1. Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to this — and another homeless campsite fire under the Steel Bridge — within thirty minutes, and said it's not an uncommon occurrence in the city. Luckily, no one was injured.

