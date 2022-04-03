Blinken defends decision to lift Title 42 immigration rule

Check out more stories from
US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook
The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
GOP Senator to Biden: 'Please, Mr. President, stay on script'
On CNN's State of the Union, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee Sen. Jim Risch tells Dana Bash that President Biden's comment calling for Vladimir Putin not to be in power is a "horrendous gaffe."
Biden immigration decision could make midterm climate even tougher for Democrats
Minutes after President Biden’s administration rescinded Trump-era pandemic restrictions along the U.S.-Mexico border that effectively blocked migrants from entering the U.S. to seek asylum, Republicans warned it would worsen the border crisis and potentially help deliver a GOP victory in the midterms. The president’s move came after more than...
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings: Biden nominee quizzed on immigration ruling
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday was quizzed about her rulings on a key case related to illegal immigration -- one of a number of high-profile immigration rulings she has made in recent years. Jackson was in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for day two of her Supreme Court...
Rally in Northampton calls for Biden to lift immigration policy
A rally in Northampton on Monday called on the Biden administration to lift a policy that bans immigrants from seeking asylum.
Dem senators sound alarm over reports Biden administration will end Title 42 border policy
Moderate Democratic senators are expressing concern over reports that the Biden administration will lift the Title 42 public health order which has been used at the border to rapidly expel migrants -- raising fears of a colossal migrant wave this summer. "I think they should reconsider," Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.,...
Dramatic moment Russian bombers armed with NUKES enter EU air space – fuelling tensions with West, reports claim
RUSSIAN bombers armed with nukes reportedly entered EU airspace before being intercepted by fighter jets. Swedish media reports four of Vladimir Putin's warplanes swooped in over the Baltic towards the island of Gotland. TV4, Expressen and Aftonbladet all report the formation was two Sukhoi Su-24 bombers and two Sukhoi Su-27...
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'
MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
'They hate me': Marjorie Taylor Greene defends her place on Georgia ballot at Trump rally
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended her place on the Georgia ballot at Donald Trump's rally Saturday. A group of Georgia voters is challenging Greene's eligibility to run for re-election, saying she helped organize the riot on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol that led to five people's deaths. ...
Trump says Pence WON'T be his VP on the ticket if he runs in 2024 because they haven't spoken in a long time and he doesn't think voters would 'accept' him
Donald Trump definitively said that if he runs again for president he wouldn't have his former Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket, according to a Wednesday report from The Washington Examiner. 'I don't think the people would accept it,' Trump said in a Tuesday evening interview when asked about...
Something really unusual happened Wednesday evening: a presidential nomination was voted down on the Senate floor.
What happened: The nomination of David Weil to lead the Labor Department's division responsible for enforcing minimum pay and overtime laws went down 47-53. (OK, it was technically a cloture vote to end debate on the pick, but you see our point.) Who voted no? Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.),...
'NATO's Been Defeated' By Russia in Ukraine, British Ex-General Says
The retired commander of British land forces said Russia had called NATO's "bluff" and urged organizational reforms.
EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced former CNN host Chris Cuomo and wife Cristina enjoy lazy Sunday in Hamptons days after he demanded $125M severance over 'smear campaign'
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo was spotted on a coffee run with his wife Cristina in the Hamptons on Sunday, days after the host filed his first motion demanding $125 million in severance from the network. Cuomo, 51, looked casual in a grey hoodie, blue joggers and On brand black...
NBC News correspondent says Zelenskyy not 'overly impressed' by Biden's comments on Putin
Richard Engel, NBC News' chief foreign correspondent, told Chuck Todd on Sunday's "Meet The Press" that he doesn't believe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was "overly impressed" with President Biden's comments in Poland about Russian President Vladimir Putin. Engel told Todd that the "Russian military strategy is all over the place."...
‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed
First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
Sunny Hostin Hits Ana Navarro With the Dreaded Question: 'Why Are You Still a Republican?!'
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Sunny Hostin sure knows how to push Ana Navarro's buttons. On Friday morning, things got testy when Hostin asked Navarro her least favorite question — "Why are you still a Republican?!" — during a discussion about Lindsey Graham voting not to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
cbs19news
Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign
NEW YORK (AP) -- Mike Pence spent more than four years standing in President Donald Trump's shadow, refusing to criticize or allow sunlight between them. But as the former vice president lays the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign, Pence has been distancing himself from his former boss. He's directly...
John Bolton recalls discussing burner phones with Trump
Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News Tuesday that former President Trump used the phrase "burner phones" several times in discussions during his presidency. Why it matters: CBS and the Washington Post reported that White House records submitted to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot show a...
Political Rewind: Ossoff makes headlines; Kemp reverses on election laws; Abrams mounts lawsuit
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson greets Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., as she arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
McConnell says he and Trump haven't spoken in more than a year
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he hasn't spoken to former President Donald Trump in more than 14 months, during his fellow Republican's chaotic, waning days in the White House.
