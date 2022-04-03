Panel clashes over whether Garland should charge Trump

Check out more stories from
If Kamala Harris faces Donald Trump in 2024, it wouldn't be pretty, poll says
Democrats have been fretting about Harris succeeding Biden as the party's standard-bearer for some time now.
Ted Cruz Calls Tucker Carlson Idea To Remove Joe Biden 'Dangerous As Hell'
Carlson told viewers this week that President Biden is "losing the ability to regulate his emotions."
Not Charging Trump Will 'Destroy' Legitimacy of US Institutions: Kirschner
The former Army prosecutor said there is "overwhelming evidence" to hold Trump accountable.
'Trump Will Be Charged,' Kirschner Concludes After AG Garland's Remarks
Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a new interview that "everyone" who committed crimes connected with January 6, 2021, will be held accountable.
Ukraine War Ends With Putin Ousted or Killed by Russians: UK Ex-Spy Chief
The former British intelligence officer said the peace talks between the Russians and Ukrainians were not likely to prevail while Putin is still in power.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, who previously supported Ketanji Brown Jackson, announces he will oppose her Supreme Court nomination
Graham, who questioned Jackson aggressively during her confirmation hearings, previously voted to confirm her to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.
Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’
THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
What Trump Was Doing on Jan. 6 During Nearly 8-Hour Gap in Phone Records
A timeline of everything we know about Trump's whereabouts and conversations between 11:17 a.m. and 6:54 p.m. on January 6, 2021.
'NATO's Been Defeated' By Russia in Ukraine, British Ex-General Says
The retired commander of British land forces said Russia had called NATO's "bluff" and urged organizational reforms.
POLITICO
Something really unusual happened Wednesday evening: a presidential nomination was voted down on the Senate floor.
What happened: The nomination of David Weil to lead the Labor Department's division responsible for enforcing minimum pay and overtime laws went down 47-53. (OK, it was technically a cloture vote to end debate on the pick, but you see our point.) Who voted no? Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.),...
Andrew Giuliani sparks outrage with disturbing comments about looking 'under the hood' at his 4-month-old daughter in anti-trans remarks
The New York gubernatorial candidate and son of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani referenced his baby while making anti-transgender comments at a far-right rally.
In Snub to SCOTUS Nominee Jackson, GOP Lawmaker Thanks 'Person Speaker'
"I say Person Speaker because I'm not a biologist, and out of respect to our Supreme Court nominee, I don't feel qualified to say Madam Speaker," said Representative Bob Good, a Virginia Republican.
Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces
Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
Trump said Pence won’t be his running mate in 2024
Former President Donald Trump has hinted that he plans to run for president in 2024, and he’s already ruled out his former Vice President Mike Pence as a possible running mate.
cbs19news
Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign
NEW YORK (AP) -- Mike Pence spent more than four years standing in President Donald Trump's shadow, refusing to criticize or allow sunlight between them. But as the former vice president lays the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign, Pence has been distancing himself from his former boss. He's directly...
Democrats push Garland to come down on uncooperative Trump allies
Democratic lawmakers are openly pressuring Attorney General Merrick Garland to bring the weight of U.S. law enforcement against members of former President Trump's inner circle they've deemed uncooperative with the House's investigation of the Jan. 6 attack. Why it matters: The House select committee is seeking to compel or punish...
U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot to vote on contempt charge against two more Trump associates
WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol said on Thursday it was moving toward holding Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, and Daniel Scavino, who was a Trump deputy chief of staff, in contempt of Congress for not complying with subpoenas.
Supreme Court weighs whether lawmakers should defend voting rights case
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments about whether lawmakers should be able to help defend the state of North Carolina in a case rooted around a lawsuit over the state's voting rights law. The case could set future precedent on who can defend a...
The January 6 committee is weighing whether to call Clarence Thomas' wife before the panel for questioning: reports
The news comes after the committee obtained text messages between Ginni Thomas and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Russian troops appear to be using carpets and saplings as camouflage, a possible sign they haven't been supplied with the right equipment: report
One video circulating over social media appears to show a Russian vehicle with pine saplings taped to its side, according to The Washington Post.
