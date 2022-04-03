ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panel clashes over whether Garland should charge Trump

Wyoming News
 1 day ago

Rep. Ro Khanna, former Rep. Jane Harman, Amanda Carpenter and David Urban join CNN's Dana Bash to discuss a new report that President Joe Biden has privately expressed a desire for Attorney General Merrick Garland to charge former President Donald Trump with a crime.

