Mashed.com's '12 best fish sandwiches' list includes Twin Cities bar

Tavern on Grand in St. Paul has one of the best fish sandwiches in the country, according to Mashed.com.

The food website released its list of the 12 best fish sandwiches in the country on Thursday, and while Minnesota is about 1,000 miles away from seawater, there's certainly no shortage of lake fish.

“Minnesota is probably not the first place that comes to mind when thinking of seafood, but the land of 10,000 lakes certainly has its own unique freshwater dishes,” the article reads.

“Among the local fish, the walleye or yellow pike, remains one of the most beloved Minnesotan catches.”

Other picks include a salmon cheesesteak from Washington D.C. and a fried codfish sandwich from Maine.

Tavern on Grand first opened in 1990, with the sandwich being among its signature dishes. According to its website, it serves more walleye than any other restaurant in the world.

“Here we have been able to bring little known traditional Minnesota Northwoods recipes to the masses, especially the local’s favorite walleye,” the website reads.

“The walleye, Minnesota’s state fish, has been called the best-tasting freshwater fish in North America, if not the world.”