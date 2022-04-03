ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Review: A touching look at ‘Death,’ ‘Desire’ and more

By Sunny Solomon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Apr. 3, 2022) — “Animal Bodies, on Death, Desire, and Other Difficulties” is written by a very brave woman for a very brave reader, female or male. It’s a book about living, death and everything in between. The “Other Difficulties” of the title is the everything in between and the grit...

