Dallas, TX

One killed, 10 shot at Dallas concert

By SBG San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS – One person is dead and 11 others are injured after a shooting late Saturday at a concert in Texas. Police...

foxsanantonio.com

