A three-part series by Dan McLaughlin in National Review surveys the prospects for gerrymandering reform following a year in which Democrats, rather than Republicans as widely predicted, appear to have gained ground overall in the redistricting process. McLaughlin nicely lays out the history of partisan dynamics on this issue, offers an effective critique of Democrats’ chief bills in Congress, and has some supportive words for what I agree is the best reform path. At the same time, as I see it, he too eagerly accepts the idea that the design of districts is going to be political all the way down no matter how you arrange it, and too readily dismisses efforts to develop redistricting formats that are more independent of incumbent interests.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO