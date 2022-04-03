ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Tiger Woods is heading to Augusta Sunday; playing status in the 86th Masters still unknown

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NswnH_0ey80Iqh00

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods is heading to the Masters.

The five-time Masters champion and 15-time major champion tweeted Sunday that he was heading to Augusta to continue his preparation and practice ahead of Thursday’s start of the 86th Masters.

“It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” wrote Woods, who also congratulated 16-year-old Anna Davis on her win in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Woods’ 2008 Gulfstream 5 private jet with the registration number N517TW and featuring the logo of his foundation took off at 12:22 p.m. local time, according to Celebrity Jets, a Twitter feed that tracks private aircraft. It landed at 1:35 p.m. in Waynesboro, about 20 minutes from Augusta.

If past is prologue, he would likely check into his residence and then head to Augusta National.

In 2019, when he won his fifth green jacket, Woods, his caddie, Joey LaCava, and his good friend and frequent playing partner, Rob McNamara, spent a peaceful Sunday evening on the front nine at Augusta National, with Woods only chipping and putting during his nearly three hours on the course. The next day, he played a practice round.

Last Tuesday, social media exploded when various plane-tracking outlets reported that his private jet had taken off from Stuart, Florida. The airport is near his compound in Jupiter. A few Twitter feeds included Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) and Radar Sports (@radarsports) supplied updates on the plane’s path.

Eureka Earth (@EurekaEarthPlus), which is based at the Augusta airport, further tweeted out a video and photo after the plane landed.

Woods indeed was on the plane. Upon its touchdown, Woods, 46, headed to Augusta National Golf Club and played an 18-hole practice round alongside his son, Charlie, 13, and 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.

In addition to seeing changes made to the course, Woods tested out his surgically repaired right leg and foot on the rugged, hilly course.

Woods last played in an official event in the 2020 November Masters; he tied for 38th. The following month he played in the 36-hole PNC Championship alongside Charlie.

But just under three months later, however, the 15-time major champion with a record-tying 82 PGA Tour titles was involved in a horrific, single-car crash north of Los Angeles on February 23. He suffered multiple, serious injuries to his right leg and foot, and he later acknowledged that amputation of the leg was a possibility.

Woods was bed-ridden for months before slowly building back his body. Then he started putting and hitting golf balls. In December at the Hero World Challenge that benefits his foundation, Woods said that if he did return to the PGA Tour, he’d play on a limited basis.

Three weeks later, Woods, riding a golf cart, teamed up again with Charlie in the PNC Championship, the two finishing second to John Daly and his son, John Jr.

Woods is listed among the past champions expected to play this year. But could withdraw right up until his tee time on Thursday; tee times annually come out Tuesday at 12 noon (local time).

