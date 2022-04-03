ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros' Zac Rosscup: Won't make Opening Day roster

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Rosscup won't be included in the Astros' Opening Day bullpen, Brian McTaggart of...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Padres “Deep In Talks” With 2 MLB Teams On Major Trade

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates were discussing a trade. Well, those talks might be over. On Saturday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Padres are now “deep in trade talks” with two different teams. According to the report...
MLB
The Spun

A’s, Padres Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The San Diego Padres have acquired starting pitcher Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics, as first reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. According to Feinsand, Oakland will receive 19-year-old infield prospect Euribiel Angeles and 25-year-old pitcher Adrian Martinez for Manaea and minor league reliever Aaron Holiday. Manaea posted a 3.91...
MLB
NBC Sports

A's trade pitcher Manaea to Padres for two prospects

The Athletics' fire sale continued early Sunday morning. Oakland traded starting pitcher Sean Manaea and pitching prospect Aaron Holiday to the San Diego Padres in exchange for two prospects, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand was first to report. The A's made the trade official shortly after the news broke. After the A's...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Padres 'deep' in Hosmer trade talks, Cubs linked

We're less than a week till Opening Day, but a major trade is generating smoke on the rumor mill. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported overnight the Padres are "deep" in trade talks involving Eric Hosmer. Multiple reports say San Diego is discussing a trade with the Mets. The move, according...
MLB
Dusty Baker
Person
Zac Rosscup
CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day 2022: Schedule and starting pitchers as baseball season gets underway

The first week of Major League Baseball's 2022 season is here. Baseball's Opening Day is set for Thursday, when 18 of the 30 teams take play their openers. The remaining 12 teams get things going on Friday, April 8. For the first time ever, there will be a 12-team playoff field in 2022, and it is the largest postseason field ever in a full season. In theory, at least, that should mean more teams than ever realistically have a chance at winning the pennant heading into Opening Day.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andres Munoz: Giles injury opens up work

Munoz is a candidate to see even more work in later innings early in the season as a result of Ken Giles' finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The flamethrowing right-hander already has the arsenal of a potential late-inning ace, and with the Mariners down an experienced hand in Giles for at least the first month of the season, it seems Munoz will be a beneficiary. The 23-year-old has fired three scoreless innings across three appearances this spring, allowing two hits and recording a pair of strikeouts along the way.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Juan Graterol: Sent to minors cap

The Diamondbacks reassigned Graterol to minor-league camp Sunday. Graterol was one of three players sent to minor-league camp as Arizona pared down its group at big-league camp to 34 with Opening Day four days away. The 33-year-old catcher, who last saw MLB action with the Reds in 2019, is expected to begin the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Reno.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Projected to start in left field

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports that Profar "could easily be the Opening Day left fielder" for San Diego despite the recent acquisition of Matt Beaty. The trade for Beaty early in the week gives the Padres a versatile left-handed bat capable of playing multiple positions, but it doesn't necessarily solve the issue in left field. Manager Bob Melvin suggested as much Monday, stating of Beaty, "We'll just see where he fits. Could be a bench bat. Could be a pinch hitter. Could play a little outfield. Could play a little first base. We're not really sure where it fits yet, but we know we like the profile of the bat." That leaves Profar as the team's most likely Opening Day left fielder, as he saw action at the position in 36 games last season. The utility man struggled with a .227/.329/.320 slash line over 411 plate appearances during the campaign, but he stole 10 bases and finished with an excellent 49:65 BB:K.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Scratched with lower-leg injury

Rockies manager Bud Black said that Senzatela has been scratched ahead of his scheduled Cactus League start Sunday against the White Sox due to a lower-leg issue, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The skipper said the Rockies are just being "super cautious" with Senzatela, who is still expected to make...
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Slated for surgery Tuesday

Lynn has a slight tear in a tendon by his knee and will undergo surgery Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He's expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks before resuming mound work. Lynn exited Saturday's spring game against the Diamondbacks due to right knee discomfort. After being...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ty Blach: Expected to make team

Blach looks like he's won an Opening Day roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Blach is in camp as a non-roster invitee, so the Rockies will have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to add him. The 31-year-old lefty owns a 4.99 ERA in 326.1 career major-league innings, striking out just 12.7 percent of opposing batters. He missed the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
MLB

