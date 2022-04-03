ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Will start in minors

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hernandez is expected to start the opener for Triple-A Worcester, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. The Red Sox optioned Hernandez to the WooSox on Saturday in a surprising move, as the left-hander appeared to be ticketed for...

www.cbssports.com

Boston

Checking in with the Red Sox’ top 10 prospects

Marcelo Mayer and Triston Casas headline a strong list of prospects who could don Red Sox uniforms in the future. The MLB regular season is now less than a week away, and the Red Sox have started rolling out the lineups they’ll play when the games mean something starting next Thursday. That means you won’t see as much of the team’s young guns — most of which have already been sent back to the minors already — from here on out.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Possible mechanical flaw

Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes the team discovered a mechanical flaw in Barnes' delivery may that may be the cause of a drop in velocity, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Barnes' four-seamer has been sitting in the 92-93 mph range compared to the 96-97 range in which it usually lives. "I think it's something about his leg kick," Cora said. "Last year, he was a lot tighter. Now, he's loose. If you want to use a reference, it's like a figure skater. When you're open, it slows you down. When you're closed, you're actually faster, quicker." Barnes will work on his mechanics and is slated for two more Grapefruit League appearances. If the velocity comes back by eliminating the flaw, Barnes should be considered a prime candidate to close for Boston.
MLB
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Paul Abbott
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Trim Roster to 34

The Boston Red Sox trimmed their 2022 roster to 34 players on Saturday afternoon. They need to further reduce it to 28 prior to the 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, April 7th when they play the New York Yankees in New York,. The Red Sox made the following roster...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Matt Barnes’ velocity issues could mean bad things for Boston

The Red Sox need Matt Barnes to find his fastball ASAP. Opening Day is this week, Red Sox Nation! And while I’m more than excited for the return of our beloved boys of summer, one guy has me a bit nervous to see him work when it actually counts. So far this spring Matt Barnes hasn’t had one of his biggest weapons and with time running out, he needs to find it ASAP.
MLB
NBC Sports

Chris Sale has a blunt message for Red Sox about Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts already has an agent, but Chris Sale did his best Scott Boras impersonation Monday morning to stump for his Boston Red Sox teammate. Sale was asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" if he felt like the 2022 season could be the "last run" with this current core, given that Bogaerts can be a free agent after this season, Rafael Devers' long-term future remains unclear and big names like Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Kike Hernandez are set to hit unrestricted free agency.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox spring training 2022: Who's hot, who's not?

As Opening Day draws near, the Boston Red Sox are one of just four clubs in either the Grapefruit or Cactus Leagues with a winning percentage of .600 or better. Boston is 9-6 during its abbreviated spring schedule, just a half game behind the Houston Astros for the best record in Florida.
MLB
NBC Sports

Tomase: Are Red Sox actually wise to delay Rafael Devers' extension?

The Red Sox have dragged their feet on Rafael Devers for years. As recently as the start of spring training, he said the sides still hadn't spoken about a contract extension. "WHAT ARE THEY WAITING FOR?!?!?" we quite reasonably screamed. But what if the team's hesitation isn't born of negligence,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Launches third spring homer

Bradley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's spring training game against Atlanta. Bradley took Huascar Ynoa deep during Boston's five-run second inning. It was the second consecutive game with a homer for Bradley and his third overall in Grapefruit League play. The streaky Bradley has hit in three consecutive contests and is batting .240 (6-for-25) over 10 spring games. At this point, Bradley is expected to start in right field against right-handers, but the Red Sox are preparing other options should Bradley repeat last season's .163 average. J.D. Martinez is getting time in right field, as is utility infielder Christian Arroyo.
MLB
WBUR

Boston Red Sox regular season begins soon. Here's what to know

The Boston Red Sox kick off the team's regular season this week, taking on the New York Yankees Thursday in the Bronx. The season will follow a shorter than usual spring training stretch. For a preview of the 2022 season, WBUR's Chris Citorik joined Weekend Edition.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Having better spring

Corder is batting .478 (11-for-23) with one walk, three doubles and two runs scored in 13 games this spring. Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the difference between Cordero at this year's spring training compared to last year with Ian Browne of MLB.com. The lefty-hitting outfielder missed the beginning of camp in 2021 due to COVID-19 and never overcame the missed time. "In his situation, I think it wasn't fair for him. He was on the roster and wasn't able to get here [on time]," Cora said. "I understand. I think he missed a big part of Spring Training. Him being here early [this year], you can see the results now. We really like where he's at offensively." The 27-year-old outfielder is not expected to break camp with the Red Sox, but he serves as organizational depth if Jackie Bradley's bat fails to improve drastically on last season's .497 OPS. Eight of Cordero's 13 Grapefruit League appearances have been as a right fielder, which is Bradley's projected starting assignment.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Still not throwing

Sale (ribs) said Saturday that he feels good physically but hasn't yet been cleared to resume throwing, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Sale expects that he'll be cleared to throw relatively soon, and he also said he doesn't expect to need a full allotment of time to build up since he was able to throw early in camp. Although the southpaw's updates Saturday provide some encouragement, a better idea of his return timetable is unlikely to come into focus until he officially resumes throwing.
