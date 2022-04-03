ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Battle heats up over remaining federal rental assistance

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 1 day ago

A debate is playing out across the country as the Treasury Department begins reallocating some of the $46.5 billion...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Deadline extended again for emergency rental assistance

Federal aid of $16 million prompts state agency to set March 21; almost 25,000 applications filed since Jan. 26.Oregon households behind on their rent will have a few more days to apply for emergency rental assistance because of a late infusion of $16 million in federal aid. The new deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 21. Incomplete applications, which must be started by the first deadline, must be completed by March 28. The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department had announced last week it would close the online portal for applications on March 14. It had closed the...
OREGON STATE
KETV.com

Lawmakers pass rental assistance bill

It appears Nebraska will miss out on millions of additional dollars in federal rental assistance. Lawmakers passed a bill that would force Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for the $120 million in relief but it may not have any impact. For weeks, Ricketts has repeatedly refused to apply for the...
NEBRASKA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Rental assistance needs better messaging

There’s a problem with rental assistance in Pennsylvania. It doesn’t seem to be going where it’s needed. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, evictions and rental issues have been a concern as people have worried about making sure they had a place to live while they were sheltering in place or while their jobs were in limbo. Rental assistance has been a part of multiple relief packages passed by Congress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Associated Press#The Treasury Department#Native American#Republican
Union Leader

Sununu demands federal gov't award NH $35M from rental assistance program

CONCORD — In a sharply worded letter, Gov. Chris Sununu accused the Biden administration of being “fundamentally unfair” to New Hampshire and demanded it undo a recent decision to deny the state $34.6 million in federal aid to help cover low-income rental costs for families hurt by the pandemic.
HOUSE RENT
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
House Rent
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
World Economic Forum

Second-largest U.S. reservoir falls to historic lows

An ongoing megadrought in the Western U.S. has caused the country’s second-largest reservoir, Lake Powell, to drop its lowest level since it was filled over 50 years ago. The situation is threatening supplies of water and hydroelectric energy to millions of people. The climate crisis has made the drought...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Canyon News

March 31 Is Deadline To Apply For State Rental Assistance

SANTA MONICA—The deadline for tenants and landlords impacted by COVID-19 to apply for state rent and utility assistance is Thursday, March 31. Renters and property owners who have not yet applied, or who may be eligible for additional aid are encouraged to apply at housing.ca.gov. According to the city...
SANTA MONICA, CA
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy