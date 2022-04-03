Battle heats up over remaining federal rental assistance

Federal aid of $16 million prompts state agency to set March 21; almost 25,000 applications filed since Jan. 26.Oregon households behind on their rent will have a few more days to apply for emergency rental assistance because of a late infusion of $16 million in federal aid. The new deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 21. Incomplete applications, which must be started by the first deadline, must be completed by March 28. The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department had announced last week it would close the online portal for applications on March 14. It had closed the...
It appears Nebraska will miss out on millions of additional dollars in federal rental assistance. Lawmakers passed a bill that would force Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for the $120 million in relief but it may not have any impact. For weeks, Ricketts has repeatedly refused to apply for the...
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Housing and Community Services announced Tuesday it will keep the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program portal open until 11:59 p.m. next Monday, March 21, thanks to a late infusion of more federal funds. The state was notified late Monday by the U.S. Department of Treasury...
There’s a problem with rental assistance in Pennsylvania. It doesn’t seem to be going where it’s needed. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, evictions and rental issues have been a concern as people have worried about making sure they had a place to live while they were sheltering in place or while their jobs were in limbo. Rental assistance has been a part of multiple relief packages passed by Congress.
CONCORD — In a sharply worded letter, Gov. Chris Sununu accused the Biden administration of being “fundamentally unfair” to New Hampshire and demanded it undo a recent decision to deny the state $34.6 million in federal aid to help cover low-income rental costs for families hurt by the pandemic.
A HUGE new stimulus check worth $500 is set to be sent to half a million workers within days. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker revealed last week that low-income essential employees will be among the first people to get the stimulus check payments. The payments are part of the Essential Employee...
Moderate Democratic senators are expressing concern over reports that the Biden administration will lift the Title 42 public health order which has been used at the border to rapidly expel migrants -- raising fears of a colossal migrant wave this summer. "I think they should reconsider," Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.,...
The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported. Of those,...
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
EMERGENCY allotments continue to end for millions of SNAP recipients but several states will still provide money through April. SNAP households have come to rely on emergency allotments (EA) that provided the maximum benefit per household size. Regardless of the size, households have been able to get the maximum payments...
An ongoing megadrought in the Western U.S. has caused the country’s second-largest reservoir, Lake Powell, to drop its lowest level since it was filled over 50 years ago. The situation is threatening supplies of water and hydroelectric energy to millions of people. The climate crisis has made the drought...
What happened: The nomination of David Weil to lead the Labor Department's division responsible for enforcing minimum pay and overtime laws went down 47-53. (OK, it was technically a cloture vote to end debate on the pick, but you see our point.) Who voted no? Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.),...
SANTA MONICA—The deadline for tenants and landlords impacted by COVID-19 to apply for state rent and utility assistance is Thursday, March 31. Renters and property owners who have not yet applied, or who may be eligible for additional aid are encouraged to apply at housing.ca.gov. According to the city...
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […]
EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week offered a view into how the Georgia Republican governor’s race is playing out in the Chattahoochee Valley — and across the state. Gov. Brian Kemp was in Harris County on Tuesday at the same time his challenger, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue was campaigning in Columbus. Kemp flexed his […]
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
