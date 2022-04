AUGUSTA, Ga. — How did Augusta National come to find itself the heartbeat of the golf world? The short answer, it appears, is thanks to days like Saturday. The Augusta National Women’s Amateur has seen only three iterations in the four years since its inception, but three iterations are more than enough to know definitively that a women’s tournament at Alister Mackenzie’s famed design was several decades overdue.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO