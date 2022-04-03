Estelle Harris, best known as Estelle Costanza on ‘Seinfeld,’ dead at 93

Actress Estelle Harris, who played Estelle Costanza on the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” has reportedly died.

The 93-year-old Manhattan native is said to have died Saturday. Monday would have been her 94th birthday. Jason Alexander, who played her son George Costanza on the hit NBC sitcom tweeted his condolences.

“One of my favorite people has passed — my tv mama, Estelle Harris,” he wrote Sunday. “The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always.”

That was a reference to a 1997 “Seinfeld” episode in which Jerry Stiller, playing high-strung family patriarch Frank Costanza, adopts the mantra “Serenity Now” in a search for inner-peace.

Glen Harris — Harris’ real-life son — confirmed his mother’s death in a statement to CNN.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on today, leaving a hole in my heart too deep to describe,” he said. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

No cause of death has been reported. Her IMDB page says the actress died in Palm Desert, Cali.

Harris also appeared in popular sitcoms “Mad About You” and “Night Court.” Her film credits include the “Toy Story” franchise and “CBGB,” where she played the mother of lower Manhattan club owner Hilly Kristal.