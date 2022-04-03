ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Makes Fun of Peter Meijer's Name at Michigan Rally

By Khaleda Rahman
 1 day ago
"A guy who spells his name M-E-I-J-E-R but they pronounce it Meyer," Trump said. "The hell kind of a spelling is...

JustBes
23h ago

Why would ANYONE want this bully of a man-child to be in a leadership position... especially as POTUS?! If you knew anyone in your personal life who was this toxic, you would avoid him like the plague!

judy van coevering
1d ago

it's a HUGE name in michigan due to all the Meijer stores...... and we all have no trouble pronouncing it....... but then our degrees didn't come from trump university...... what a dolt

Mike Smith
1d ago

Trumpism must be stopped so just don't donate any money to trump or anything associated with trump!!! Instead donate to the World Central Kitchen!!!

Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
