Donald Trump Makes Fun of Peter Meijer's Name at Michigan Rally
"A guy who spells his name M-E-I-J-E-R but they pronounce it Meyer," Trump said. "The hell kind of a spelling is...www.newsweek.com
Why would ANYONE want this bully of a man-child to be in a leadership position... especially as POTUS?! If you knew anyone in your personal life who was this toxic, you would avoid him like the plague!
it's a HUGE name in michigan due to all the Meijer stores...... and we all have no trouble pronouncing it....... but then our degrees didn't come from trump university...... what a dolt
Trumpism must be stopped so just don't donate any money to trump or anything associated with trump!!! Instead donate to the World Central Kitchen!!!
