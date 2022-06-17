Top Amazon Deals: Up to 38% Off Kodak Instant Cameras & Printers, 44% Off Echo Dot and Fire Tablets
Here at SPY, we pride ourselves on our ability to find really, really good deals . In fact, you could say that looking for the best deals is our job because, well, it’s kind of true. Now that spring is here, we’re ready to find some more great deals on products to help spruce up our homes and get ready for the new season.
Amazon debuts new deals every day, and trust us when we say some of these are surprisingly good. Below, we will share the best Amazon deals on popular gadgets, fitness equipment, personal care items and everyday home products like smart bulbs and surge protectors .
Our picks for the best Amazon deals right now include products from top brands like Bowflex, Apple and Amazon. With Father’s Day this weekend, you can score significant savings on Amazon products like the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick and Fire Tablet. There are also exceptional savings on Amazon Fire TVs and hefty discounts on Anova Sous Vide Precision Cookers, DeWalt Drill Driver Kits and anti-fatigue mats.
We’re always looking for the latest discounts, flash sales, secret coupon codes and unexpected price drops, so we’ve gathered the best Amazon deals of the week below.
What Are the Top Amazon Deals in June?
Keep scrolling to see all of the top Amazon deals for June 2022. However, if you’re only looking for the highlights, the best of the best Amazon deals, then here’s where we would start shopping today:
- Up to 38% off on KODAK Photo Printers and Instant Cameras
- $25 Fire TV Stick
- $28 Echo Dot (4th Gen)
- 50% off Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro
- Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell now 40% off
- 44% off Nekteck Foot Massager with Heat
- Amazon Fire TVs as low as $299
- 41% plus an extra $30 coupon off Renpho Massage Gun
- Apple Watch Series 7 for $329
- 23% off ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Mats
We will continuously update this list with the best Amazon deals we can find, so make sure you check this page often. Why not just go ahead and bookmark it? We’ll try to stay on top of the listings as they go up and down, but if something is marked “flash sale” or “lightning deal,” it won’t be on sale for long.
Without further ado, here are the best Amazon deals available right now.
*Last updated Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. EST.
Up to 38% off on KODAK Photo Printers and Instant Cameras
Buy: Up to 38% off on KODAK Photo Printers and Instant Cameras Prices Vary
Echo Dot (4th Gen)44% OFF
Buy: Echo Dot (4th Gen) $49.99
Fire HD 8 Tablet44% OFF
Buy: Fire HD 8 Tablet $49.99 (orig. $89.99) 44% OFF
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote38% OFF
Buy: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $24.99 (orig. $39.99) 38% OFF
Nekteck Foot Massager with Heat44% OFF
Buy: Nekteck Foot Massager with Heat $47.99 (orig. $86.38) 44% OFF
Ear Wax Removal CameraSAVE 35%
Buy: Ear Wax Removal Camera $29.97 (orig. $45.99) 35% OFF
Bowflex SelectTech 840 KettlebellNEW PRICE DROP
Buy: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $119.00 (orig. $199.00) 40% OFF
RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat and VibrationSAVE 31%
Buy: RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat and Vibration $75.99 (orig. $109.99) 31% OFF
Giant 4 In a Row Connect GameSAVE $35
Buy: Giant 4 In a Row Connect Game $219.99
Amazon Fire TV 4K UHD Smart TVs, 43 – 75 inchesSTARTING AT $299
Buy: Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision $499.99 (orig. $829.99) 40% OFF
Apple Watch Series 7NEW PRICE DROP
Buy: Apple Watch Series 7 $329.00 (orig. $399.00) 18% OFF
Eurolux Electric Citrus Juicer Squeezer44% OFF
Buy: Eurolux Electric Citrus Juicer Squeezer $49.99 (orig. $89.99) 44% OFF
BEZGAR HB101 1:10 Scale Beginner RC Truck53% OFF
Buy: BEZGAR Beginner RC Truck $109.99 (orig. $200.00) 45% OFF
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker ProHALF PRICE
Buy: Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro $199.00 (orig. $399.00) 50% OFF
Holiday Styling Metal Poles for Hanging String Lights31% OFF
Buy: Holiday Styling Metal Poles for Hanging String Lights $119.99 (orig. $175.00) 31% OFF
ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat23% OFF
Buy: ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat $45.95 (orig. $59.95) 23% OFF
USB-C Female to USB-A Male Adapter 4 PackSAVE 13%
Buy: USB-C Female to USB-A Male Adapter 4 Pack $12.99 (orig. $14.99) 13% OFF
Elvana Home 100% Cotton Bed Blanket38% OFF
Buy: Elvana Home 100% Cotton Bed Blanket $33.99 (orig. $54.99) 38% OFF
RENPHO Massage Gun41% + $30 OFF COUPON
Buy: RENPHO Massage Gun $99.99 (orig. $169.99) 41% OFF
Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Countertop OvenSAVE 40%
Buy: Presto 03430 Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven $54.00 (orig. $89.99) 40% OFF
PETKIT New Version Pura Max Self-Cleaning Cat Litter BoxSAVE $100
Buy: PETKIT New Pura Max Self-Cleaning Litter Box $699.00 (orig. $799.00) 13% OFF
Holikme 30 Foot Dryer Vent Cleaner KitSAVE 21%
Buy: Holikme 30 Foot Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $22.95 (orig. $29.00) 21% OFF
LEGO Star Wars at-ST Raider Building Kit22% OFF
Buy: LEGO Star Wars Building Kit $39.00 (orig. $49.99) 22% OFF
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty BaseSAVE 33%
Buy: Shark AV1010AE Robot Vacuum $397.00 (orig. $599.99) 34% OFF
Alloworks Outlet Extender Surge Protector66% OFF
Buy: Alloworks Outlet Extender Surge Protector $13.99 (orig. $34.98) 60% OFF
DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver KitSAVE $70
Buy: DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver Kit $99.00 (orig. $169.00) 41% OFF
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones35% OFF
Buy: Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $131.39 (orig. $199.95) 34% OFF
Surge Protector Power StripSAVE 26%
Buy: Surge Protector Power Strip $16.99 (orig. $26.99) 37% OFF
TOZO W1 Wireless ChargerSAVE 45%
Buy: TOZO W1 Wireless Charger $12.99 (orig. $19.99) 35% OFF
Eywamage Glass Flameless Candles30% OFF
Buy: Eywamage Glass Flameless Candles $26.98 (orig. $32.98) 18% OFF
First Aid Only Soft-Sided First Aid Kit33% OFF
Buy: First Aid Only Soft-Sided First Aid Kit $20.57 (orig. $30.59) 33% OFF
RENPHO Smart Digital WiFi Bluetooth ScaleEXTRA 20% OFF
Buy: RENPHO Smart Digital WiFi Bluetooth Scale $22.39 With 20% Off Coupon (on-page)
Tactical Portable LED Flashlight61% OFF
Buy: Tactical Portable LED Flashlight $35.99
Kasa Smart BulbSAVE 41%
Buy: Kasa Smart Bulb $12.98 (orig. $21.99) 41% OFF
RESQME Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window BreakerSAVE 38%
Buy: RESQME The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker $9.85 (orig. $15.99) 38% OFF
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter50% OFF
Buy: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $15.65 (orig. $29.95) 48% OFF
Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router 2-PackSAVE 33%
Buy: Google Nest Mesh Router 2-Pack $195.00 (orig. $299.00) 35% OFF
MZOO 3D Sleep Eye Mask33% OFF
Buy: MZOO 3D Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 (orig. $29.99) 33% OFF
Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts40% OFF
Buy: Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts $27.00 (orig. $45.00) 40% OFF
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike30% OFF
Buy: YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike $309.99 (orig. $439.99) 30% OFF
Medcursor Handheld Percussion Massage Gun53% OFF
Buy: Medcursor Handheld Percussion Massage Gun $79.99 (orig. $169.99) 53% OFF
NIYIKOW Grip Strength TrainerNOW 50% OFF
Buy: NIYIKOW Grip Strength Trainer $9.99 (orig. $19.99) 50% OFF
Magicteam White Noise MachineSAVE 20%
Buy: Magicteam White Noise Machine $23.99 (orig. $29.99) 20% OFF
Selfila Video Conference Lighting KitSAVE 43%
Buy: Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit $16.99 (orig. $29.99) 43% OFF
Huntkey 6 Outlet Surge Protector with 3 USB Charging PortsSAVE 50%
Buy: Huntkey 6 Outlet Surge Protector $19.99 (orig. $39.99) 50% OFF
