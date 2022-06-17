ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Top Amazon Deals: Up to 38% Off Kodak Instant Cameras & Printers, 44% Off Echo Dot and Fire Tablets

By Nina Bradley, Taylor Galla and Mike Fazioli
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Here at SPY, we pride ourselves on our ability to find really, really good deals . In fact, you could say that looking for the best deals is our job because, well, it’s kind of true. Now that spring is here, we’re ready to find some more great deals on products to help spruce up our homes and get ready for the new season.

Amazon debuts new deals every day, and trust us when we say some of these are surprisingly good. Below, we will share the best Amazon deals on popular gadgets, fitness equipment, personal care items and everyday home products like smart bulbs and surge protectors .

Our picks for the best Amazon deals right now include products from top brands like Bowflex, Apple and Amazon. With Father’s Day this weekend, you can score significant savings on Amazon products like the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick and Fire Tablet. There are also exceptional savings on Amazon Fire TVs and hefty discounts on Anova Sous Vide Precision Cookers, DeWalt Drill Driver Kits and anti-fatigue mats.

We’re always looking for the latest discounts, flash sales, secret coupon codes and unexpected price drops, so we’ve gathered the best Amazon deals of the week below.

What Are the Top Amazon Deals in June?

Keep scrolling to see all of the top Amazon deals for June 2022. However, if you’re only looking for the highlights, the best of the best Amazon deals, then here’s where we would start shopping today:

We will continuously update this list with the best Amazon deals we can find, so make sure you check this page often. Why not just go ahead and bookmark it? We’ll try to stay on top of the listings as they go up and down, but if something is marked “flash sale” or “lightning deal,” it won’t be on sale for long.

Without further ado, here are the best Amazon deals available right now.

*Last updated Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. EST.

Up to 38% off on KODAK Photo Printers and Instant Cameras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Gn4r_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Up to 38% off on KODAK Photo Printers and Instant Cameras Prices Vary

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

44% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xk3QX_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Echo Dot (4th Gen) $49.99

Fire HD 8 Tablet

44% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322wpw_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Fire HD 8 Tablet $49.99 (orig. $89.99) 44% OFF

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

38% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0yK0_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $24.99 (orig. $39.99) 38% OFF

Nekteck Foot Massager with Heat

44% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQBHr_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Nekteck Foot Massager with Heat $47.99 (orig. $86.38) 44% OFF

Ear Wax Removal Camera

SAVE 35%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7waU_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Ear Wax Removal Camera $29.97 (orig. $45.99) 35% OFF

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

NEW PRICE DROP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sxvb_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $119.00 (orig. $199.00) 40% OFF

RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat and Vibration

SAVE 31%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuGqN_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat and Vibration $75.99 (orig. $109.99) 31% OFF

Giant 4 In a Row Connect Game

SAVE $35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00w1KN_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Giant 4 In a Row Connect Game $219.99

Amazon Fire TV 4K UHD Smart TVs, 43 – 75 inches

STARTING AT $299

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAg73_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision $499.99 (orig. $829.99) 40% OFF

Apple Watch Series 7

NEW PRICE DROP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AxQO_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Apple Watch Series 7 $329.00 (orig. $399.00) 18% OFF

Eurolux Electric Citrus Juicer Squeezer

44% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmiiP_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Eurolux Electric Citrus Juicer Squeezer $49.99 (orig. $89.99) 44% OFF

BEZGAR HB101 1:10 Scale Beginner RC Truck

53% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRyXQ_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: BEZGAR Beginner RC Truck $109.99 (orig. $200.00) 45% OFF

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro

HALF PRICE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RY1pD_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro $199.00 (orig. $399.00) 50% OFF

Holiday Styling Metal Poles for Hanging String Lights

31% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f52Ra_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Holiday Styling Metal Poles for Hanging String Lights $119.99 (orig. $175.00) 31% OFF

ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat

23% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhwMo_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat $45.95 (orig. $59.95) 23% OFF

USB-C Female to USB-A Male Adapter 4 Pack

SAVE 13%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8qX4_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: USB-C Female to USB-A Male Adapter 4 Pack $12.99 (orig. $14.99) 13% OFF

Elvana Home 100% Cotton Bed Blanket

38% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWpwx_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Elvana Home 100% Cotton Bed Blanket $33.99 (orig. $54.99) 38% OFF

RENPHO Massage Gun

41% + $30 OFF COUPON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYoEP_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: RENPHO Massage Gun $99.99 (orig. $169.99) 41% OFF

Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Countertop Oven

SAVE 40%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vxf28_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Presto 03430 Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven $54.00 (orig. $89.99) 40% OFF

PETKIT New Version Pura Max Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

SAVE $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzTdZ_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: PETKIT New Pura Max Self-Cleaning Litter Box $699.00 (orig. $799.00) 13% OFF

Holikme 30 Foot Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

SAVE 21%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzzYQ_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Holikme 30 Foot Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $22.95 (orig. $29.00) 21% OFF

LEGO Star Wars at-ST Raider Building Kit

22% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LzCyu_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: LEGO Star Wars Building Kit $39.00 (orig. $49.99) 22% OFF

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

SAVE 33%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ix0ib_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Shark AV1010AE Robot Vacuum $397.00 (orig. $599.99) 34% OFF

Alloworks Outlet Extender Surge Protector

66% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kX73H_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Alloworks Outlet Extender Surge Protector $13.99 (orig. $34.98) 60% OFF

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver Kit

SAVE $70

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7DA3_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver Kit $99.00 (orig. $169.00) 41% OFF

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

35% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEGQB_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $131.39 (orig. $199.95) 34% OFF

Surge Protector Power Strip

SAVE 26%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I97ez_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Surge Protector Power Strip $16.99 (orig. $26.99) 37% OFF

TOZO W1 Wireless Charger

SAVE 45%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXIeu_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: TOZO W1 Wireless Charger $12.99 (orig. $19.99) 35% OFF

Eywamage Glass Flameless Candles

30% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DQ0r_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Eywamage Glass Flameless Candles $26.98 (orig. $32.98) 18% OFF

First Aid Only Soft-Sided First Aid Kit

33% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQzN1_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: First Aid Only Soft-Sided First Aid Kit $20.57 (orig. $30.59) 33% OFF

RENPHO Smart Digital WiFi Bluetooth Scale

EXTRA 20% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9GUP_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: RENPHO Smart Digital WiFi Bluetooth Scale $22.39 With 20% Off Coupon (on-page)

Tactical Portable LED Flashlight

61% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUDJD_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Tactical Portable LED Flashlight $35.99

Kasa Smart Bulb

SAVE 41%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tP3JW_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Kasa Smart Bulb $12.98 (orig. $21.99) 41% OFF

RESQME Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker

SAVE 38%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ojmtw_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: RESQME The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker $9.85 (orig. $15.99) 38% OFF

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

50% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8TCJ_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $15.65 (orig. $29.95) 48% OFF

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router 2-Pack

SAVE 33%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01a4be_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Google Nest Mesh Router 2-Pack $195.00 (orig. $299.00) 35% OFF

MZOO 3D Sleep Eye Mask

33% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxaAY_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: MZOO 3D Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 (orig. $29.99) 33% OFF

Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts

40% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPac6_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts $27.00 (orig. $45.00) 40% OFF

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike

30% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AZkk_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike $309.99 (orig. $439.99) 30% OFF

Medcursor Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

53% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uLhY_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Medcursor Handheld Percussion Massage Gun $79.99 (orig. $169.99) 53% OFF

NIYIKOW Grip Strength Trainer

NOW 50% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSc3c_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: NIYIKOW Grip Strength Trainer $9.99 (orig. $19.99) 50% OFF

Magicteam White Noise Machine

SAVE 20%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jY7q2_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Magicteam White Noise Machine $23.99 (orig. $29.99) 20% OFF

Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit

SAVE 43%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMksz_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit $16.99 (orig. $29.99) 43% OFF

Huntkey 6 Outlet Surge Protector with 3 USB Charging Ports

SAVE 50%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qUkM_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Huntkey 6 Outlet Surge Protector $19.99 (orig. $39.99) 50% OFF

