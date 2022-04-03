ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Top Amazon Deals: New Price Drops on AirPods, Norelco Rechargeable Shavers, COVID-19 Home Tests

By Nina Bradley, Taylor Galla and Spy Editors
SPY
SPY
 1 day ago

Here at SPY, we pride ourselves on our ability to find really, really good deals . In fact, you could say that looking for the best deals is our job because, well, it’s kind of true. Now that spring is here, we’re ready to find some more great deals on products to help spruce up our homes and get ready for the new season.

Amazon debuts new deals every day, and trust us when we say some of these are surprisingly good. Below, we will share the best Amazon deals on popular gadgets, fitness equipment, personal care items and everyday home products like smart bulbs and humidifiers.

Our picks for the best Amazon deals right now include products from top brands like Champion, Fitbit and TurboTax. This week, you can score significant savings on emergency survival keychains from RESQME. There are also amazing savings on recumbent bikes and hefty discounts on new Insignia TVs and at-home COVID tests.

We’re always looking for the latest discounts, flash sales, secret coupon codes and unexpected price drops, so we’ve gathered the best Amazon deals of the week for you below.

What Are the Top Amazon Deals in April?

Keep scrolling to see all of the top Amazon deals for April 2022. However, if you’re only looking for the highlights, the best of the best Amazon deals, then here’s where we would start shopping today:

We will continuously update this list with the top Amazon deals we can find, so make sure you check this page often. Why not just go ahead and bookmark it? We’ll try to stay on top of the listings as they go up and down, but if something is marked “flash sale” or “lightning deal,” it won’t be on sale for long.

Without further ado, here are the best Amazon deals available right now.

*Last updated Sunday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Philips Norelco 9800 Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

$50 OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cECF_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Philips Norelco Rechargeable Shaver $199.96 (orig. $249.95) 20% OFF

Up to 40% Off Kitchen Essentials from Dash, Nutribullet, T-FAL, and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaZKp_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Up to 40% Off Kitchen Essentials Check Prices

Kasa Smart Bulb

41% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tP3JW_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Kasa Smart Bulb $12.98 (orig. $21.99) 41% OFF

RESQME Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker

SAVE 32%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ojmtw_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: RESQME The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker $10.95 (orig. $15.99) 32% OFF

Surge Protector Power Strip

SAVE 37%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I97ez_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Surge Protector Power Strip $19.99 (orig. $26.99) 26% OFF

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

49% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8TCJ_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $15.39 (orig. $29.95) 49% OFF

Up To 50% Off On Select Kidde Fire Safety Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020DaN_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Up To 50% Off On Select Kidde Fire Safety Products Check Prices

Vanzon X5 Pro Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

73% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sk5GU_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Vanzon X5 Pro Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker $49.99 (orig. $125.99) 60% OFF

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths

32% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kz73M_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths $16.95 (orig. $24.99) 32% OFF

MZOO 3D Sleep Eye Mask

$10 OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxaAY_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: MZOO 3D Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 (orig. $29.99) 33% OFF

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit

ONLY $6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvSVd_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit $6.00 (orig. $33.75) 82% OFF

New Price Drops on Apple AirPods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nG1UG_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $174.00 (orig. $249.00) 30% OFF


Buy: Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) $99.00 (orig. $159.00) 38% OFF

Up to 53% Off Melissa & Doug Toys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siVtk_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Up to 53% Off Melissa & Doug Toys

Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts

40% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPac6_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts $27.00 (orig. $45.00) 40% OFF

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike

LIGHTNING DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AZkk_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike $309.99 (orig. $439.99) 30% OFF

Ecovacs DEEBOT 500

SAVE 46%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiTOF_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 $223.08 (orig. $279.99) 20% OFF

Medcursor Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

60% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uLhY_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Medcursor Handheld Percussion Massage Gun $79.99 (orig. $169.99) 53% OFF

Griddle Cover 36-Inch for Blackstone Griddle

SAVE 31%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hJj7_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Cover for 36 Inch Blackstone Griddle $72.22 (orig. $129.97) 44% OFF

Insignia 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

27% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pU54_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $449.99

NIYIKOW Grip Strength Trainer

NOW 50% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSc3c_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: NIYIKOW Grip Strength Trainer $9.99 (orig. $19.99) 50% OFF

Up to 38% Off Fitbit Wearables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tsro_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Up to 38% off Fitbit

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier

SAVE 34%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFC7w_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier $38.97 (orig. $49.99) 22% OFF

Magicteam White Noise Machine

SAVE 20%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jY7q2_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Magicteam White Noise Machine $23.99 (orig. $29.99) 20% OFF

TOZO W1 Wireless Charger

SAVE 35%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXIeu_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: TOZO W1 Wireless Charger $12.99 (orig. $19.99) 35% OFF

Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit

SAVE 34%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMksz_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit $19.80 (orig. $29.99) 34% OFF

TurboTax Premier 2021 Tax Software

SAVE 22%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgBsI_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: TurboTax Premier 2021 Tax Software $69.99 (orig. $89.99) 22% OFF

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3

SAVE 40%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYcFt_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 $207.50 (orig. $319.99) 35% OFF

fireCable Plus Wireless Adapter for Streaming Sticks

SPY EDITOR TESTED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvoCA_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: fireCable Plus Wireless Adapter for Streaming Sticks $9.99 (orig. $15.00) 33% OFF

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver Kit

SAVE $70

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7DA3_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver Kit $99.00 (orig. $169.00) 41% OFF

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

50% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sxvb_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $99.00 (orig. $199.00) 50% OFF

Echo Buds + Amazon Halo View Bundle

40% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPHvn_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Echo Buds (2nd Gen) + Amazon Halo View $119.98 (orig. $199.98) 40% OFF

LG C1 Series 65-Inch OLED TV

SAVE 24%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0SY7_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: LG C1 Series 65-Inch OLED TV $1896.99 (orig. $2499.99) 24% OFF

Huntkey 6 Outlet Surge Protector with 3 USB Charging Ports

SAVE 50%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qUkM_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Huntkey 6 Outlet Surge Protector $19.99 (orig. $39.99) 50% OFF

Related
SPY

Here’s How To Clean Your Clothes Dryer Vent in 5 Easy Steps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are some cleaning jobs which are more easily forgotten about than others. Unlike a blocked drain or a view-obscuring layer of dust on a TV screen, a build-up of lint inside a dryer vent rarely screams “clean me.” However, you may feel differently after discovering that lint-filled ducts can affect your dryer’s performance and more importantly, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, are the leading cause of home clothes dryer fires. This...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Top 16 Thursday Amazon Deals: $27 Stylus for iPad, $100 Queen Air Mattress, 60% Off Watches

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Four down, one to go! Happy Thursday, fellow deal hunters. There’s light at the end of the work-week tunnel. We can practically taste the weekend! And, of course, since it’s another day ending with a Y, there are fantastic deals on Amazon, and we’ve gathered the top discounts for you. Did you miss our Midweek Madness roundup yesterday? You can still get a whopping 60% off a set of two red wine glasses, and...
RETAIL
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

This Samsung 60-inch TV is marked down to only $448 today

It’s always a good time to take advantage of 4K TV deals, because you deserve to enjoy your favorite shows on the best display that your budget allows. If you think it’s time to make an investment, it’s highly recommended that you browse Walmart TV deals. The retailer offers discounts on different brands like Samsung TV deals, which currently include a $150 discount on the 60-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV that makes it more affordable at just $448, compared to its original price of $598.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Go#Electric Shaver#Airpods#Spy Com#Champion Fitbit#Resqme#Covid
WRAL News

Walmart deals: HP Chromebook only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Vacuum only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler $10.88

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart has some great deals right now including the HP 11.6" Chromebook for only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler for $10.88 (reg. $19,99), VTech Sit-to-Stand Discover Table for $19.99 (reg. $37.99), Ninja Nutri-Blender for $34 (reg. $59.99), the Baby Days Sale and more! See the list of deals below.
ELECTRONICS
People

This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is 'Better Than Dyson,' According to Shoppers, and It's Under $100 Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cleaning your house can be a daunting task, and finding the right tools can be even more difficult. But what if we told you Amazon had a stick vacuum on sale for less than $100 right now? No, this is not a drill, we really did find a cordless vacuum cleaner at an affordable price. The best part is it's backed by thousands of shoppers and some even say it's better than a Dyson.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This deal drops the price of this LG OLED TV by $600 at Walmart

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, here’s your chance to buy one for a much lower price than usual. While most of these TVs may still be beyond your budget even with retailers’ OLED TV deals and 4K TV deals, you can currently purchase the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV from Walmart TV deals at $600 off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $1,197 from its original price of $1,797.
ELECTRONICS
