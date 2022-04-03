Top Amazon Deals: New Price Drops on AirPods, Norelco Rechargeable Shavers, COVID-19 Home Tests
Here at SPY, we pride ourselves on our ability to find really, really good deals . In fact, you could say that looking for the best deals is our job because, well, it’s kind of true. Now that spring is here, we’re ready to find some more great deals on products to help spruce up our homes and get ready for the new season.
Amazon debuts new deals every day, and trust us when we say some of these are surprisingly good. Below, we will share the best Amazon deals on popular gadgets, fitness equipment, personal care items and everyday home products like smart bulbs and humidifiers.
Our picks for the best Amazon deals right now include products from top brands like Champion, Fitbit and TurboTax. This week, you can score significant savings on emergency survival keychains from RESQME. There are also amazing savings on recumbent bikes and hefty discounts on new Insignia TVs and at-home COVID tests.
We’re always looking for the latest discounts, flash sales, secret coupon codes and unexpected price drops, so we’ve gathered the best Amazon deals of the week for you below.
What Are the Top Amazon Deals in April?
Keep scrolling to see all of the top Amazon deals for April 2022. However, if you’re only looking for the highlights, the best of the best Amazon deals, then here’s where we would start shopping today:
- New price drops on Apple AirPods Pro and 2nd Gen AirPods
- Up to 40% off Kitchen Essentials
- 41% off Kasa Smart Light Bulbs
- 82% off COVID-19 Home Tests
- Up to 38% off Fitbit Wearables
- 37% off Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum
- 34% off AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier
- Get 22% off TurboTax Premier 2021 Tax Software
We will continuously update this list with the top Amazon deals we can find, so make sure you check this page often. Why not just go ahead and bookmark it? We’ll try to stay on top of the listings as they go up and down, but if something is marked “flash sale” or “lightning deal,” it won’t be on sale for long.
Without further ado, here are the best Amazon deals available right now.
*Last updated Sunday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. EST.
Philips Norelco 9800 Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver$50 OFF
Buy: Philips Norelco Rechargeable Shaver $199.96 (orig. $249.95) 20% OFF
Up to 40% Off Kitchen Essentials from Dash, Nutribullet, T-FAL, and more
Buy: Up to 40% Off Kitchen Essentials Check Prices
Kasa Smart Bulb41% OFF
Buy: Kasa Smart Bulb $12.98 (orig. $21.99) 41% OFF
RESQME Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker
SAVE 32%
Buy: RESQME The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker $10.95 (orig. $15.99) 32% OFF
Surge Protector Power StripSAVE 37%
Buy: Surge Protector Power Strip $19.99 (orig. $26.99) 26% OFF
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter49% OFF
Buy: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $15.39 (orig. $29.95) 49% OFF
Up To 50% Off On Select Kidde Fire Safety Products
Buy: Up To 50% Off On Select Kidde Fire Safety Products Check Prices
Vanzon X5 Pro Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker73% OFF
Buy: Vanzon X5 Pro Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker $49.99 (orig. $125.99) 60% OFF
Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths32% OFF
Buy: Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths $16.95 (orig. $24.99) 32% OFF
MZOO 3D Sleep Eye Mask$10 OFF
Buy: MZOO 3D Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 (orig. $29.99) 33% OFF
BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test KitONLY $6
Buy: BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit $6.00 (orig. $33.75) 82% OFF
New Price Drops on Apple AirPods
Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $174.00 (orig. $249.00) 30% OFF
Buy: Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) $99.00 (orig. $159.00) 38% OFF
Up to 53% Off Melissa & Doug Toys
Buy: Up to 53% Off Melissa & Doug Toys
Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts40% OFF
Buy: Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts $27.00 (orig. $45.00) 40% OFF
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling BikeLIGHTNING DEAL
Buy: YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike $309.99 (orig. $439.99) 30% OFF
Ecovacs DEEBOT 500SAVE 46%
Buy: Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 $223.08 (orig. $279.99) 20% OFF
Medcursor Handheld Percussion Massage Gun60% OFF
Buy: Medcursor Handheld Percussion Massage Gun $79.99 (orig. $169.99) 53% OFF
Griddle Cover 36-Inch for Blackstone GriddleSAVE 31%
Buy: Cover for 36 Inch Blackstone Griddle $72.22 (orig. $129.97) 44% OFF
Insignia 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV27% OFF
Buy: Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $449.99
NIYIKOW Grip Strength TrainerNOW 50% OFF
Buy: NIYIKOW Grip Strength Trainer $9.99 (orig. $19.99) 50% OFF
Up to 38% Off Fitbit Wearables
AquaOasis Cool Mist HumidifierSAVE 34%
Buy: AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier $38.97 (orig. $49.99) 22% OFF
Magicteam White Noise MachineSAVE 20%
Buy: Magicteam White Noise Machine $23.99 (orig. $29.99) 20% OFF
TOZO W1 Wireless ChargerSAVE 35%
Buy: TOZO W1 Wireless Charger $12.99 (orig. $19.99) 35% OFF
Selfila Video Conference Lighting KitSAVE 34%
Buy: Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit $19.80 (orig. $29.99) 34% OFF
TurboTax Premier 2021 Tax SoftwareSAVE 22%
Buy: TurboTax Premier 2021 Tax Software $69.99 (orig. $89.99) 22% OFF
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3SAVE 40%
Buy: Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 $207.50 (orig. $319.99) 35% OFF
fireCable Plus Wireless Adapter for Streaming SticksSPY EDITOR TESTED
Buy: fireCable Plus Wireless Adapter for Streaming Sticks $9.99 (orig. $15.00) 33% OFF
DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver KitSAVE $70
Buy: DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver Kit $99.00 (orig. $169.00) 41% OFF
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell50% OFF
Buy: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $99.00 (orig. $199.00) 50% OFF
Echo Buds + Amazon Halo View Bundle40% OFF
Buy: Echo Buds (2nd Gen) + Amazon Halo View $119.98 (orig. $199.98) 40% OFF
LG C1 Series 65-Inch OLED TVSAVE 24%
Buy: LG C1 Series 65-Inch OLED TV $1896.99 (orig. $2499.99) 24% OFF
Huntkey 6 Outlet Surge Protector with 3 USB Charging PortsSAVE 50%
Buy: Huntkey 6 Outlet Surge Protector $19.99 (orig. $39.99) 50% OFF
