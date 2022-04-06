ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Amazon Deals: New Price Drops on AirPods, Apple Watch SE, Norelco Rechargeable Shavers, COVID-19 Home Tests

By Nina Bradley, Taylor Galla and Spy Editors
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Here at SPY, we pride ourselves on our ability to find really, really good deals . In fact, you could say that looking for the best deals is our job because, well, it’s kind of true. Now that spring is here, we’re ready to find some more great deals on products to help spruce up our homes and get ready for the new season.

Amazon debuts new deals every day, and trust us when we say some of these are surprisingly good. Below, we will share the best Amazon deals on popular gadgets, fitness equipment, personal care items and everyday home products like smart bulbs and humidifiers.

Our picks for the best Amazon deals right now include products from top brands like Champion, Fitbit and TurboTax. This week, you can score significant savings on emergency survival keychains from RESQME. There are also exceptional savings on recumbent bikes and hefty discounts on TikTok’s favorite Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner and at-home COVID tests.

We’re always looking for the latest discounts, flash sales, secret coupon codes, and unexpected price drops, so we’ve gathered below the best Amazon deals of the week.

What Are the Top Amazon Deals in April?

Keep scrolling to see all of the top Amazon deals for April 2022. However, if you’re only looking for the highlights, the best of the best Amazon deals, then here’s where we would start shopping today:

We will continuously update this list with the top Amazon deals we can find, so make sure you check this page often. Why not just go ahead and bookmark it? We’ll try to stay on top of the listings as they go up and down, but if something is marked “flash sale” or “lightning deal,” it won’t be on sale for long.

Without further ado, here are the best Amazon deals available right now.

*Last updated Tuesday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

RENPHO Bluetooth Measuring Tapes for Body Measuring

25% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QKMQ_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: RENPHO Bluetooth Measuring Tapes for Body Measuring $25.49 (orig. $33.99) 25% OFF

RENPHO Smart Digital WiFi Bluetooth Scale

EXTRA 25% OFF W/ COUPON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9GUP_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: RENPHO Smart Digital WiFi Bluetooth Scale $21 With 25% Off Coupon (on-page)

Apple Watch SE

SAVE $49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTdaU_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Apple Watch SE $229.00 (orig. $279.00) 18% OFF

Alloworks Outlet Extender Surge Protector

EXTRA 20% OFF WITH COUPON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kX73H_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Alloworks Outlet Extender Surge Protector $17.98 (orig. $34.98) 49% OFF

BISSELL Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

TIKTOK FAMOUS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLjZQ_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $103.18 (orig. $123.59) 17% OFF

Philips Norelco 9800 Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

$50 OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cECF_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Philips Norelco Rechargeable Shaver $199.96 (orig. $249.95) 20% OFF

Up to 40% Off Kitchen Essentials from Dash, Nutribullet, T-FAL, and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaZKp_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Up to 40% Off Kitchen Essentials Check Prices

Kasa Smart Bulb

EXTRA $4 OFF COUPON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tP3JW_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Kasa Smart Bulb $14.99 (orig. $21.99) 32% OFF

RESQME Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker

SAVE 32%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ojmtw_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: RESQME The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker $10.25 (orig. $15.99) 36% OFF

Surge Protector Power Strip

SAVE 37%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I97ez_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Surge Protector Power Strip $19.99 (orig. $26.99) 26% OFF

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

49% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8TCJ_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $17.47 (orig. $29.95) 42% OFF

Up To 50% Off On Select Kidde Fire Safety Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020DaN_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Up To 50% Off On Select Kidde Fire Safety Products Check Prices

Vanzon X5 Pro Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

60% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sk5GU_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Vanzon X5 Pro Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker $49.99 (orig. $125.99) 60% OFF

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths

32% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kz73M_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths $16.95 (orig. $24.99) 32% OFF

MZOO 3D Sleep Eye Mask

$10 OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxaAY_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: MZOO 3D Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 (orig. $29.99) 33% OFF

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit

ONLY $6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvSVd_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit $6.00 (orig. $33.75) 82% OFF

New Price Drops on Apple AirPods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nG1UG_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $174.00 (orig. $249.00) 30% OFF


Buy: Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) $99.00 (orig. $159.00) 38% OFF

Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts

40% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPac6_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts $27.00 (orig. $45.00) 40% OFF

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike

LIGHTNING DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AZkk_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike $309.99 (orig. $439.99) 30% OFF

Medcursor Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

53% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uLhY_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Medcursor Handheld Percussion Massage Gun $79.99 (orig. $169.99) 53% OFF

NIYIKOW Grip Strength Trainer

NOW 50% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSc3c_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: NIYIKOW Grip Strength Trainer $9.99 (orig. $19.99) 50% OFF

Up to 38% Off Fitbit Wearables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tsro_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Up to 38% off Fitbit

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier

SAVE 22%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFC7w_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier $38.97 (orig. $49.99) 22% OFF

Magicteam White Noise Machine

SAVE 20%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jY7q2_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Magicteam White Noise Machine $23.99 (orig. $29.99) 20% OFF

TOZO W1 Wireless Charger

SAVE 35%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXIeu_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: TOZO W1 Wireless Charger $12.99 (orig. $19.99) 35% OFF

Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit

SAVE 34%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMksz_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit $19.80 (orig. $29.99) 34% OFF

TurboTax Premier 2021 Tax Software

SAVE 22%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgBsI_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: TurboTax Premier 2021 Tax Software $69.99 (orig. $89.99) 22% OFF

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3

SAVE 32%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYcFt_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 $197.16 (orig. $319.99) 38% OFF

fireCable Plus Wireless Adapter for Streaming Sticks

SPY EDITOR TESTED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvoCA_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: fireCable Plus Wireless Adapter for Streaming Sticks $9.99 (orig. $15.00) 33% OFF

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver Kit

SAVE $70

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7DA3_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver Kit $99.00 (orig. $169.00) 41% OFF

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

50% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sxvb_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $99.00 (orig. $199.00) 50% OFF

Echo Buds + Amazon Halo View Bundle

40% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPHvn_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Echo Buds (2nd Gen) + Amazon Halo View $119.98 (orig. $199.98) 40% OFF

LG C1 Series 65-Inch OLED TV

SAVE 24%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0SY7_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: LG C1 Series 65-Inch OLED TV $1896.99 (orig. $2499.99) 24% OFF

Huntkey 6 Outlet Surge Protector with 3 USB Charging Ports

SAVE 50%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qUkM_0ey7s7yx00


Buy: Huntkey 6 Outlet Surge Protector $19.99 (orig. $39.99) 50% OFF

