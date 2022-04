WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the winners of the 2021 Good Citizens Awards. Each year the Chester County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presents the DAR Good Citizens Award to local high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

