JoJo Siwa Sparkles in Lace Jumpsuit, Rainbow Bandeau and Boots at GLAAD Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
 1 day ago
JoJo Siwa brought edgy glamour to the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The “Dancing With the Stars” contestant arrived on the red carpet in a black lace jumpsuit, featuring a sheer texture. The piece included sharp shoulders, and was layered over a glittering rainbow bandeau top. Siwa’s accessories included layered stud earrings, plus temporary wrist tattoos of rainbow hearts to show support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The dancer also posed with her “DWTS” partner Jenna Johnson, who wore a sleek black cutout gown for the occasion. Johnson and Siwa previously made headlines for being the first same-sex partners on the competition show. In fact, Johnson even let Siwa to borrow her Christian Louboutin pumps last year — marking Siwa’s first time wearing high heels on the red carpet.

Siwa also revealed to Access Hollywood that her outfit, in fact, was styled by her mom Jessalynn Siwa.

When it came to shoes, the “Merry Go Round” singer wore a pair of black lace-up boots. The dark style appeared to feature exaggerated soles and rounded toes, plus tall uppers with sparkly laces — which instantly streamlined Siwa’s outfit.

The 2022 GLAAD Media Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, the event was hosted by drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka O’ Hara. The evening’s top awards went to MJ Rodriguez (Stephen F. Kolzak Award), Kacey Musgraves (Vanguard Award) and Amy Schneider (Special Recognition Award). On the media front, “Saved By The Bell,” “Eternals” and “Hacks” earned top prizes as well. The event also featured musical performances by Musgraves and Jake Wesley Rogers. The Awards will conclude on May 6, 2022 at GLAAD’s New York ceremony.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards in the gallery.

Comments / 22

butterbean queen
1d ago

I hate when the title describes an outfit but they don’t include a picture.

Reply(2)
8
