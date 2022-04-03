10 people shot in Dallas concert, leaving one person dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after he got into an altercation with two others in Dallas and allegedly opened fire on them. At about 1:00 p.m. on Mar. 26, Dallas Police officers responded to a shooting call at 3508 Rio Grande. There, they discovered the suspect, Isidro Arzola, 34, and witness, Gerardo Segura, 33. Arzola and Segura had been involved in an altercation with Jamien Olivares, 31, when Olivares approached them and fired his gun. The bull grazed the suspect in the back of his head. Olivares fell to his knee and attempted to shoot Arzola two more times, but the...

