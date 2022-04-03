Nike's ill-timed Coach K tribute got savagely roasted by Duke haters

Grab your piece of the action. Sign up with BetMGM to receive a risk free, first-bet offer all tournament long! Terms and conditions apply.

Hard feelings die especially hard in college sports, so you'll have to excuse college basketball fans who weren't exactly feeling misty-eyed about Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's loss to mortal-rival UNC in his final career game on Saturday night.

Nike, a longtime partner of the Blue Devils, marked the legendary Coach K's farewell game with a seemingly innocuous sendoff post, asking users to reply with their "favorite #CoachK moment."

But many college hoops fans, being what they are, made sure to spoil the poorly timed post with responses that were decidedly less than reverential of the five-time national title winner's long career.

Here's a selection of some of the top burns:

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram