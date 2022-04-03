ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nike's ill-timed Coach K tribute got savagely roasted by Duke haters

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHL3g_0ey7qgWb00

Grab your piece of the action. Sign up with BetMGM to receive a risk free, first-bet offer all tournament long! Terms and conditions apply.

Hard feelings die especially hard in college sports, so you'll have to excuse college basketball fans who weren't exactly feeling misty-eyed about Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's loss to mortal-rival UNC in his final career game on Saturday night.

Nike, a longtime partner of the Blue Devils, marked the legendary Coach K's farewell game with a seemingly innocuous sendoff post, asking users to reply with their "favorite #CoachK moment."

But many college hoops fans, being what they are, made sure to spoil the poorly timed post with responses that were decidedly less than reverential of the five-time national title winner's long career.

Here's a selection of some of the top burns:

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Audacy
Audacy

55K+

Followers

54K+

Posts

18M+

Views

Follow Audacy and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

They say a rivalry is defined by its greatest moments. North Carolina added a legendary new chapter to its longtime rivalry history with Duke on Saturday night. Not only are the Tar Heels heading to the championship; they sent Coach K out with a loss in his final game. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
WCNC

UNC coach Hubert Davis' father played college basketball at JCSU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hubert Davis has been smiling a lot this month. The first-year North Carolina coach has guided the Tar Heels to the Final Four in a surprising run. And that smile looks familiar to many in Charlotte. Davis' father, Hubert Davis Sr., played college basketball at Johnson...
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

WATCH: Roy Williams loses his mind during North Carolina victory celebration

Roy Williams had great success as the head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina from 2003-2021 – compiling a 485-163 overall record with three national championships. Although he’s now retired from coaching and is free to do as his pleases, Williams is still a big supporter of the Tar Heels and attends many, many games – including Saturday night’s Final Four in New Orleans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video: Controversial Foul Called In Duke vs. UNC Tonight

It wouldn’t be a March Madness game in 2022 without a questionable call from the officials, right? In a hotly contested battle of bluebloods, Duke fans were not too happy with the refs when big man Theo John found himself in foul trouble early after some physical play in the post with Armando Bacot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Unc#The Blue Devils#Nikebasketball#Thisisjaron
The Spun

Duke’s Final Record Against UNC In The Coach K Era

For over 40 years Duke head coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski battled UNC for ACC and college basketball supremacy. Now his career with the Blue Devils is over, his final record against the Tar Heels is official. Per InsideCarolina, UNC’s final record against Duke during the Coach K...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Nike’s Postgame Coach K Tweet Is Going Viral

Nike’s postgame tweet about Coach K is getting ratioed following Duke’s loss to North Carolina in the Final Four. Duke fell to longtime rival North Carolina in the Final Four in New Orleans on Saturday night. Coach K ends his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

WATCH: Brady Manek shares touching moment with family after Final Four win

Brady Manek has put together a strong season for North Carolina and played a pivotal role in the Tar Heels’ success throughout the campaign. Coming into Saturday night’s Final Four matchup with longtime rival Duke averaging 21.5 points and eight rebounds during the NCAA Tournament, Manek registered another big performance with 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks to help lead UNC to an 81-77 win – and a spot in Monday night’s national championship game against top-seeded Kansas.
NBA
The Spun

The Officiating At The Final Four Is Getting Crushed

On Saturday night, No. 1 Kansas entered its Final Four contest against No. 2 Villanova as a four-point favorite. The Jayhawks ruled the early part of the first half, jumping out to a 38-19 lead at one point. It looked like Kansas might run away with the game and earn a trip to the NCAA title game very early.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Connecticut

Mike Krzyzewski Reflects On Historic Coaching Career After Duke's Final Four Loss

Four decades, 1,202 wins, 101 NCAA Tournament victories and five national championships later, Mike Krzyzewski is hanging up the clipboard. Duke’s Final Four loss to North Carolina marked the end of Coach K’s illustrious career as the most winningest college basketball head coach of all time announced in June 2021 he would retire upon the conclusion of this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Crazy Duke-UNC Game

Longtime NFL reporter and former college sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was among those reacting on social media to the crazy Duke vs. UNC Final Four game. The Tar Heels upset the Blue Devils in the final game of Coach K’s career. North Carolina is off to the national...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roy Williams was so fired up after North Carolina beat Duke and hoops fans loved it

North Carolina put an end to Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career last night with a thrilling 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils at the Final Four in New Orleans. While a lot of the focus after the game was rightfully on Coach K (including a weird tweet by Nike), the Tar Heels deserve a ton of respect for beating Duke and advancing to the national championship game for the first time since 2017.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy