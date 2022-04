All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This St. Patrick’s Day, celebrate the patron saint of Ireland through the country’s books. You might print out, as my teenage self did, Samuel Beckett’s much-co-opted closing to Worstward Ho—"Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better."—and stick it above your desk as a life and work mantra. You could steal a title from William Butler Yeats. Submit a modest proposal. Read a newish translation of Beowulf. Or you could settle in with a volume from this list (along with a nice cold Guinness or two) and celebrate St. Patrick's Day by spending a few good hours tripping lightly along the ledge of the deep ravine of Irish literature.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 19 DAYS AGO