Presidential Election

'I don't think it helped': Hillary Clinton says chaos around Afghanistan withdrawal impacted voters' view of Biden

NBC News
 1 day ago

Independent life
1d ago

Yeah, getting American service members killed for no good reason is generally frowned on by voters, as Hillary is very aware after Benghazi. As a retired service member, I know that I, and everyone i interacted with in my time, volunteered and took and oath to protect this country and any of us would give our life if it was necessary. In this case, it wasn't and they died to the CinCs stupidity, and many many voters know it.

Schad Fredrickson
1d ago

Hillary campaign fined 100,000 by the federal election commission for foreign interference in our elections yet still not in jail !

Mr. Meow
1d ago

your father should have withdrawn early 😉, that way four Americans would still be alive in Benghazi, think about that Killary

WIBC.com

WATCH: Psaki’s Shifting Narrative On Hunter Biden’s Laptop

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cut off a reporter from the New York Post at Friday’s briefing after the journalist asked a series of questions about an ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden. The reporter’s inquiries came on the heels of a The New York Times report about...
Fox News

Brit Hume on 'Kilmeade Show': Far too many people overlooked Biden's own failings during campaign

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday that too many people overlooked President Biden’s failings during his campaign. BRIT HUME: Look, people thought back during the campaign when he was running that after all, he was seasoned and he was a nice guy. And he was way better than Donald Trump because you never knew what Donald Trump was going to say or do. [Trump] was entirely volatile, unpredictable, and he was completely self-absorbed, all of which may have been true. But far too many people overlooked Biden's own failings. And now they are front and center because we're in a big crisis in the world. … You talk about domestic issues, there are all kinds of entities in this country, the private sector, the states and localities who can address domestic issues. Foreign policy and defense are uniquely the province of the federal government and the person who is the head of the federal government and has the greatest leeway in power in this area is, of course, the president. And so you pay a very serious price if you have weakness in that job. And we now unmistakably do.
CNN’s John Harwood roasted for claiming there is ‘zero evidence’ tying Biden to his son’s wrongdoings

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood was mocked on Wednesday for claiming there was "zero evidence" that President Biden is connected to his son’s alleged corruption. Harwood, who often takes on the role of a liberal pundit despite his correspondent title, became the latest media member to acknowledge that Hunter Biden could be a problem for the administration – but went out of his way to claim the president didn’t do "anything wrong" despite the actions of his son. Last week, The New York Times published a deep dive into the Justice Department's ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden, who himself publicly acknowledged in December 2020 that the feds were looking into his "tax affairs."
AOL Corp

Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia personally sanctions Biden, son Hunter, Hillary Clinton, others

On Tuesday, Russia announced personal sanctions against U.S. President Joe Biden, and 12 other Americans, including his son Hunter Biden. Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the new Russian sanctions are in retaliation to the sanctions the U.S. imposed against Russia for its military invasion of Ukraine. Beyond President...
US News and World Report

Hillary Clinton Says No to 2024 Presidential Bid

Hillary Clinton is disappointing some politically active people. And it's not just her supporters. Trump Condemns Russia Invasion; Hints Again at 2024 Presidential Run ]. The political figure the right wing loves to hate made it very clear Tuesday morning that she is absolutely not running for president again. That's a minor blow for the part of the Democratic base that wants her to make another try, but it's a bigger blow for Republicans who have raised a great deal of money over the years by warning GOPers of the specter of a Hillary Clinton presidency.
Bridget Mulroy

Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes

Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."

