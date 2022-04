US Capitol police have captured a fox suspected of biting a Congressional lawmaker on the leg.The police department collared the animal after taking to twitter to warn politicians and staffers on Capitol Hill to be on the look out for “aggressive fox encounters.”“We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the US Capitol. For your safety, please do not approach any foxes. Animal Control Officers are working to trap and relocate any foxes they find,” they tweeted.And two hours later they announced, “Captured” along with pictures of the animal in a crate.Represenative Ami...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO