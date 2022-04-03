ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 foolproof crockpot dump recipes you can try

Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCrockpots can make cooking lunches and dinners easy, but not when the recipe requires additional boiling, sauteing, browning, or other cooking. Enter the “dump recipe,” a simple way of cooking in which a bunch of ingredients can be dumped into your slow cooker and allowed to cook for an extended period...

www.yardbarker.com

Telegraph

The six best slow cooker recipes for dinner in spring 2022

Slow cooking is not only the best method for transforming basic ingredients into something special, but there is a feeling of satisfaction that develops inside knowing that the work is done and the magic is happening in the pot. Cooking basic ingredients slowly can be spectacular. Something as simple as...
Leavenworth Times

GRANDMA’S GROUND BEEF CASSEROLE

• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
30Seconds

Easiest Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Ever: 6-Ingredient Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Is on the Table in 30 Minutes

My husband and sons love chicken pot pie. To be honest, I was never a huge fan ... until I found this easy chicken pot pie recipe. Now we all love it. This easy pot pie recipe – my take on the Campbell’s recipe – is so delicious and easy to make that it may just make everyone in your family a fan of chicken pot pie, too. A savory dinner is ready is only about 30 minutes!
Eater

The Best Air Fryer Recipes, According to Eater Editors

Over the past few years, the air fryer — a countertop appliance that mimics the fan function of a convection oven, crisping and “frying” foods without much oil — has become a hit in home kitchens. There are now whole cookbooks dedicated to this nifty little gadget, and no shortage of online recipes for inspiration. If you’ve just been gifted or purchased an air fryer of your own, it can be a challenge to know exactly where to start. Here, five Eater editors share their go-to recipes to give you some ideas.
Parade

40 Chicken Leg and Drumstick Recipes for Affordable and Delicious Dinners

When it comes to chicken recipes, I think it is safe to say, most people think of chicken breasts. To go one step further, they likely think boneless chicken breast recipes. While boneless chicken breast recipes can be delicious, it is pretty easy to overcook them and be left with dried out chicken. Not to mention, chicken breasts are expensive these days!
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
cookfortoday

Homemade spaghetti sauce makes a great meal.

If spaghetti is on your favorite food list and could eat day after day, this recipe is for you!. Reserve a morning that allows time to make up a large quantity of spaghetti sauce. Prepare and serve immediately after cooking; freeze the rest for later.
The Kitchn

I’ve Tried Every Bottle of Olive Oil at Trader Joe’s — This Is the Absolute Best One You Can Buy

I am a bit of an olive oil snob. I’ll mentally hiss at any olive oil that’s not been cold-pressed. I wouldn’t dream of keeping my go-to bottle anywhere near the stove. And I just need my olive oil to have that peppery zip that makes me cough a little upon first taste. That’s why I’m never without my one true olive oil love: Trader Joe’s Sicilian Selezione.
WCIA

Sheet Pan Chicken Fried Rice: Cooking Up A Storm with Jacob

2 to 3 – 8.5 oz packets prepared rice, cooked. Preheat Oven to 400°, line a pan with aluminum foil, dice chicken into bite size pieces and scatter on pan. Toss and drizzle with oil, season with pepper. Toss and bake for about 10 minutes. Remove pan once...
Mashed

Here's What Usually Goes On An Italian Sub

Italian subs are one of those classic items that you will find gracing the menu of nearly every deli or hoagie shop from family-run joints to the Subways, Jersey Mike's, and Jimmy Johns of the corporate chain world. Most casual American restaurants and bars offer it as well. Depending on the place, each company or individual chef might craft their own unique spin on the sandwich, but there are certain ingredients that are meant to top a typical Italian.
TODAY.com

64 of our best brunch recipes for Mother's Day

In a perfect world, moms would be celebrated every day. So many are amazing, strong and loving people who deserve to be recognized for all that they do, not just for their families, but for their communities, friends, workplace and so much more. A big blowout bash might not be doable on a daily basis, but every year, on the second Sunday in May, it's time to pull out all the stops! This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8 — which means there's plenty of time to plan a showstopping meal for mom.
Food52

16 Best Spring Soup Recipes (So Many Vegetables!)

Just because winter is over doesn’t mean soup season is too. Yes, we’re excited about colorful galettes, crisp salads, refreshing cocktails, and grilled everything using spring’s lightest and brightest produce. But we’re also going to make the case for spring soups—big crocks of cool cucumber soup, cozy vichyssoise with potatoes and leeks, hearty cabbage and sausage soup, and brothy bowls with ramps. Since spring weather can sometimes give you the feeling of whiplash, cool off or warm up with these versatile spring soup recipes.
Yardbarker

20 spinach recipes you absolutely must try

Creamed spinach is one of those dishes that sounds kind of gross, but it’s actually delicious. Come on, it’s essentially just spinach, butter, cream, and three types of cheese. Morton’s Steakhouse is famous for theirs, and you can replicate it at home with this recipe from Dinner Then Dessert.
womenfitness.net

5 Recipes to Try After a Bariatric Surgery

Add all of your ingredients into the slow cooker. Give it a good stir to make sure that everything is incorporated well. Close the instant pot on your lid by twisting it closed. Close the valve to seal the pressure by pushing the valve away from you. Set your instant...
