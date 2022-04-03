Liverpool Fan Aaron Cresswell Taunts Everton With West Ham Goal Celebration As Cameraman Falls

Sunday was a good day to be Aaron Cresswell.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sunday was a good day to be Aaron Cresswell.

The West Ham United left-back scored his first Premier League goal since his side's opening game of the season.

It was a brilliant free-kick and to top it off it came in a win against Everton.

Cresswell grew up as a Liverpool fan and he played for Everton's city rivals before being released at the age of 15.

So naturally he enjoyed giving the Everton fans a little bit of stick after firing the ball into the top corner of Jordan Pickford's goal.

Cresswell celebrated in front of the visiting Everton fans at the London Stadium, cupping his ears in the process.

A cameraman filming Cresswell's celebration fell over and had to be helped up.

A steady cam operator is helped up after falling over while filming Aaron Cresswell's goal celebration for West Ham vs Everton IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

Mason Holgate equalized for Everton early in the second half, but Jarrod Bowen restored West Ham's lead moments later.

To rub salt into Everton wounds, they ended the game with just 10 men after Michael Keane was sent off for two bookable offenses.

Everton's defeat left them 17th in the Premier League and just three points above the relegation zone.

Next up for the Toffees is an away game at relegation rivals Burnley, who are currently 19th and four points below Frank Lampard's team.