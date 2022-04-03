Blinken: Ukraine war has been 'strategic defeat' for Russia

Related
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Radar Online.com
Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine
Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
Dramatic moment Russian bombers armed with NUKES enter EU air space – fuelling tensions with West, reports claim
RUSSIAN bombers armed with nukes reportedly entered EU airspace before being intercepted by fighter jets. Swedish media reports four of Vladimir Putin's warplanes swooped in over the Baltic towards the island of Gotland. TV4, Expressen and Aftonbladet all report the formation was two Sukhoi Su-24 bombers and two Sukhoi Su-27...
Ukraine War Ends With Putin Ousted or Killed by Russians: UK Ex-Spy Chief
The former British intelligence officer said the peace talks between the Russians and Ukrainians were not likely to prevail while Putin is still in power.
Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’
THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
Russia's Elite Want Putin Out, Successor in Mind: Ukraine Intel Chief
"Poisoning, sudden disease, accident—Russian elite considers the possibility of removing Putin," an online post from the Ukraine Defense Ministry reads.
In first, veteran Putin aide quits over Ukraine war and leaves Russia
LVIV/MYKOLAIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A veteran aide of President Vladimir Putin has resigned over the Ukraine war and left Russia with no intention to return, two sources said on Wednesday, the first senior official to break with the Kremlin since Putin launched his invasion a month ago. The Kremlin confirmed...
Russia's planting of land mines shows its troops know they've been defeated and don't plan another big attempt on Kyiv
Russian forces are using banned anti-personnel mines to cover its tactical retreat in Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said.
Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns
Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions
Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet watches. The Swiss timepieces were seized from a shop by security service agents on Tuesday for allegedly violating customs rules, Swiss media report. It happened just days after Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality to join Western countries...
Russia's struggling military is leaving Putin with only terrifying options in Ukraine
Ukrainians have exposed the deep flaws in Russia's military. As it nears major cities, Putin's options for victory are narrowing.
Putin 'is constantly followed by thyroid cancer doctor': Specialist has 'spent 282 days' with Russian President amid claims he is seriously ill and suffering 'steroid rage' from treatment
Vladimir Putin is 'constantly' accompanied by a doctor specialising in thyroid cancer, a new investigation shows. Surgeon Yevgeny Selivanov, of Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, has flown to the Russian leader no less than 35 times in Black Sea resort Sochi, his favourite place of residence. The respected doctor's thesis -...
Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city
Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says
PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed
First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
Kremlin says Ukraine strike on Russian fuel depot creates awkward backdrop for talks
April 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that a Ukrainian strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod did not create comfortable conditions to continue peace talks with Kyiv. Russia accused Ukraine on Friday of attacking the depot but Ukrainian authorities did not immediately respond...
Russian aluminium billionaire Deripaska warns of long war in Ukraine
LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska said on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden's speech in Warsaw indicated that some sort of "hellish ideological mobilisation" was underway that may usher in a long conflict in Ukraine. Deripaska, the founder of Russian aluminium giant Rusal (RUAL.MM) who...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
If Putin Uses Chemical Weapons in Ukraine It's a ‘Game Changer' for NATO
Western officials and strategists say that there are good reasons to fear Moscow using unconventional and outlawed weapons. President Joe Biden warned Friday that there would be a "severe price" to pay if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that such a move would...
POLITICO
Something really unusual happened Wednesday evening: a presidential nomination was voted down on the Senate floor.
What happened: The nomination of David Weil to lead the Labor Department's division responsible for enforcing minimum pay and overtime laws went down 47-53. (OK, it was technically a cloture vote to end debate on the pick, but you see our point.) Who voted no? Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.),...
