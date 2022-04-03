Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It should come as no shock that North Carolina and Kansas are playing for the national title. Their names are cemented on the short-short list of college basketball’s greatest programs. There’s a bit of a twist in 2022. While lots of folks could’ve envisioned an obvious path for the top-seeded, fully loaded Jayhawks to reach this point, this run by the Tar Heels feels as if it came out of the Carolina blue. A March Madness dominated by an underdog, tiny 15th-seeded Saint Peters, and a legend, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, comes to a close Monday night. It features Kansas. And the Tar Heels — the team that put the hammer down on the top two feel-good stories of March only to become The Story themselves in April.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO