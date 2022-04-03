ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ochai Agbaji followed a celebrating stream of Kansas players off the floor at the Final Four, their shouts of “One more!” echoing all the way up the tunnel of the Superdome and right to the door of their locker room. One more...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Villanova Wildcats all-time great Collin Gillespie tearfully exits Final Four game vs. Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Villanova Wildcats 81-65 in their Final Four head-to-head matchup on Saturday. With the win, Kansas advances to the championship to take on the winner of Duke and North Carolina. Villanova enjoyed a successful season overall but fell just short against an extremely talented Jayhawks team. One of the stars for the Wildcats took the loss especially hard.
VILLANOVA, PA
KSN News

Jayhawks beat Villanova to advance to national championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSNW) — The KU Jayhawks are heading to the national championship game. The last time the Jayhawks saw the Villanova Wildcats in the Final Four was in 2018, and the Wildcats saw victory. The Jayhawks enacted their revenge on Saturday, beating the Wildcats 81-65 to advance to the National Championship game on […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
State
Missouri State
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Justin Moore
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Jermaine Samuels
Great Bend Post

Sunday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It should come as no shock that North Carolina and Kansas are playing for the national title. Their names are cemented on the short-short list of college basketball’s greatest programs. There’s a bit of a twist in 2022. While lots of folks could’ve envisioned an obvious path for the top-seeded, fully loaded Jayhawks to reach this point, this run by the Tar Heels feels as if it came out of the Carolina blue. A March Madness dominated by an underdog, tiny 15th-seeded Saint Peters, and a legend, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, comes to a close Monday night. It features Kansas. And the Tar Heels — the team that put the hammer down on the top two feel-good stories of March only to become The Story themselves in April.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy