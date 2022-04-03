ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 1 day ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34) visit the Toyota Center Sunday to take on the Houston Rockets (20-58). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Timberwolves vs. Rockets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Timberwolves have 4 games left to avoid the play-in tournament, played by the 7-10 seeds in each conference. They are 2 games below the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota is coming off a 6-point victory over the Nuggets as 3-point road underdogs. It is 12-5 against the spread (ATS) over the past several weeks and 42-34-2 ATS on the season.

As for the Rockets, they’ll be without top-scorer C Christian Wood (hamstring). They have failed to cover 2 straight games and are 5-7 ATS over their last 12. Houston is just 32-45-1 ATS on the season.

The Rockets have lost 3 straight games and are the bottom-ranked team in the Western Conference. They’re coming off 5-point and 3-point home losses to the Kings.

Timberwolves at Rockets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Money line: Timberwolves -1200 (bet $1200 to win $100) | Rockets +700 (bet $100 to win $700)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Timberwolves -13.5 (-110) | Rockets +13.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 242.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Timberwolves at Rockets key injuries

Timberwolves

  • G Malik Beasley (ankle) questionable
  • F Jaden McDaniels (ankle) out

Rockets

  • G Eric Gordon (hamstring) out
  • C Christian Wood (hamstring) out
  • G Dennis Schroder (shoulder) out

Timberwolves at Rockets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Timberwolves 125, Rockets 110

PASS.

Neither money line option makes much sense here, especially considering the talent not taking the court for the Rockets.

LEAN to the TIMBERWOLVES -13.5 (-110).

It’s difficult to get behind a 13.5-point spread, but it’s the better angle to play here.

The Wolves are the 9th-best team in the NBA at covering as a road underdog, a 9-6 ATS in that situation. They cover that spread by an average of 2.6 points as well.

Houston, on the other hand, is among the worst covering teams as a home underdog at 13-21-1 ATS. The Rockets also have the second-worst defensive rating while the Wolves rank 7th in offensive rating.

Given the Rockets will also be without their top scorer and two key veteran guards, I’d prefer to side with the Wolves by 13 or more.

BET on the UNDER 242.5 (-108).

The Rockets may be 42-35-1 O/U this season, but that energy hasn’t been the same as of late as they’re just 3-6 O/U in their last 9.

They’re down 3 of their top 5 scorers, and the 2 that are set to be active both shoot under 42% from the field. That’s going to be something even playing at an ultra-high pace won’t help with.

As for the Wolves, they are 5-5 O/U over their last 10 and have traded off hitting and missing the projected total in each, most recently coming off a 136-130 win over the Nuggets.

The pace should be high, but the Rockets’ efficiency won’t be able to keep up with the Wolves in this one.

