Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

Porterville Recorder
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team. Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Holgate
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Jarrod Bowen
