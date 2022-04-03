Boys Varsity Lacrosse beats Walnut Hills 14 – 6

Jadielyn Rodriguez sent a 2-2 pitch to left field to cap the Sultana softball team’s four-run rally and walked off against Apple Valley on Monday afternoon.
The Sun Devils scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take an 8-5 lead. The Sultans counted with four runs in the bottom...
MINFORD — Five Lady Mohawks had a multi-hit day during Northwest’s 12-1 road win over Minford in SOC II softball play on Monday. Northwest’s bats allowed the Lady Mohawks to score each inning — combining for 14 hits in the five-inning contest. “It was a good...
Comments / 0