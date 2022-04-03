ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

Tolton's Wilmes breaks school record for track

By Missourian Staff
KOMU
 3 days ago

Tolton track competed in the Holt Invitational on Saturday in Wentzville, and...

www.komu.com

Laclede Record

Lebanon track team performs well at home meet

There was plenty to be satisfied with for the Lebanon High School track and field team as the Yellowjackets hosted their annual Lebanon Invitational on Friday night at ‘Jacket Stadium. “It was a great night of track in Lebanon on Friday night,” head coach Shane Rebmann said. “Our staff, coaches, and administration all did a tremendous job with this event. They always put on a great meet. “I thought our girls as a whole had a really good meet. We had some outstanding individual performances, and some of our younger girls really stepped up in their first varsity meet. We still have a few kids (both boys and girls) who are injured, but they are coming back in the next week or so. I’m really excited to see what we can do once we have all of our pieces in the right place.” Senior Jocee Pettyjohn finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.23 in the finals. She dominated the 300-meter dash, winning the final heat with a time of 48.80 seconds. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for April 5, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Taylor Freeman scored with seven minutes left in the game as Washington rallied for a 1-1 draw at Dunlap in a key Mid-Illini Conference girls soccer match-up Tuesday. Morton beat Pekin, 7-2, in another Mid-Illini soccer game. East Peoria, Washington, Pekin and Illini Bluffs were among the softball winners on Tuesday. […]
PEORIA, IL
Times-Republican

SPORTS SHORTS: Waukee youth served in shutout of MHS girls soccer

WAUKEE — The Waukee girls’ soccer team sent Marshalltown to an 0-3 start to the season with a 10-0 setback in Monday’s CIML match. Nine of Waukee’s goals were scored by freshmen or sophomores, including a hat trick for freshman Gentry Williams. Williams had three goals and two assists for the Warriors (2-2).
WAUKEE, IA
Salina Post

KWU women's golf beats Bethany in dual

Kansas Wesleyan Women's Golf faced the Bethany Swedes in a dual match on Saturday at Salina Country Club and Sunday at Turkey Creek in McPherson. The Coyotes won two of the three best ball matches played on Saturday and won three of the six head-to-head matches on Sunday, with one halved.
SALINA, KS
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Cougars announce two new additions to roster

SIUE women's soccer coach Derek Burton talks to his team. SIUE women's soccer head coach Derek Burton has announced the addition of two new players to his 2022 squad, as the back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference champion Cougars will welcome Kasey Neidhart, a midfielder transferring to SIUE from Illinois State, and Danish defender Emma Lind Simonsen.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Campbell found hoops success at EHS

Moving from Collinsville to Edwardsville while he was in junior high school was a tough adjustment at first for Anthony Campbell, but it paid off in the long run. A 2008 Edwardsville High School graduate, the 31-year-old Campbell earned All-State honors during his senior basketball season at EHS. He went on to have a successful collegiate career at Austin Peay State University, despite two major knee surgeries. Campbell grew up in Collinsville and attended Holy Cross Lutheran School. When he was going into eighth grade, his parents made the decision to move to Edwardsville, for education purposes as well as for sports.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

