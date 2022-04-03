ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast in Minneapolis

fox9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims in Minneapolis will...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 37

William F Hudalla
19h ago

U Minneapolis ppl have got to vote these politicians out of office or quit complaining. The city is being taken over by foreigners period!!

Reply(1)
20
Melanin Free Gluten
17h ago

Imagine what would happen if the Fourth Baptist Church broadcasted the sinners prayer over the loudspeakers on Cedar and Riverside Ave. We should try it just to see.

Reply
17
Blaine Yaeger
23h ago

but it's wrong for Christians to pray in public..what is wrong with people

Reply(10)
31
