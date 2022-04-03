ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing hiker’s body found in Griffith Park with dog by his side

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His...

Los Angeles, CA
