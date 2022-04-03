ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Why Are Some Chevy SUV’s Being Recalled?

By Bernadette Lee
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not like it's a major issue, but Chevy has announced they are recalling 680,000 SUV's due to a problem with the windshield wipers. You might have already received an email...

