Celtic Fans Arrested 'For Using Glue And Expanding Foam On Ibrox Entrances' Ahead Of Old Firm Derby

By Rory O'Callaghan
 1 day ago
Three Celtic fans have been arrested for allegedly using glue and expanding foam on entrances to Ibrox to prevent Rangers fans from attending the Old Firm clash. The incident is alleged to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning ahead of the match, which ended in a 2-1 win...

Daily Mail

War at the Ibrox stadium: Rangers fan hurls glass bottle at Celtic goal after rival fans used EXPANDING FOAM and glue to seal shut gates into ground - as three men are arrested over 2.30am sabotage

Celtic fans have allegedly been trying to stop Rangers fans from getting into the Ibrox stadium ahead of the Old Firm clash by gluing the entrances shut. The reported incident, which involved glue and expanding foam, is said to have taken place in the early hours of this morning. The...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Celtic staff member needs stitches after being hit by glass bottle at Rangers game

A member of Celtic‘s backroom staff required stitches after being hit by a glass bottle during the team’s 2-1 victory against arch-rivals Rangers on Sunday. Celtic have said the staff member, whose name was not disclosed, “required urgent medical treatment and stitches to a head wound” following an incident that took place as players, officials and staff made their way up the tunnel at half-time.
SOCCER
