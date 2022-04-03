ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Least 6 Dead, 12 Injured In Sacramento Shooting

Cover picture for the articleAt least 18 people were shot early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, California, via ABC News. Six people were killed, and twelve were injured. Police said no suspects were in custody. Initial reports put the injured at ten, but officials said they identified two other victims. The Sacramento Police Department...

Sacramento Shooting Updates: Police Arrest Second Suspect

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – The Sacramento Police have arrested a second suspect a few days after Sunday’s mass shooting. Police located 27-year-old Smiley Martin at the scene with serious wounds from gunfire and took him to a hospital for treatment. According to the news release, he was quickly identified as a person of interest and remains under the supervision of an officer at the hospital. The news release goes on to say that once Martin’s treatment is complete he will be booked at the Sacramento County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Smiley Martin...
Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
Arrest Made Of ‘Related’ Suspect In Sacramento Mass Shooting: What We Know

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police say they have now made one arrest in connection to Sunday’s mass shooting downtown. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that Dandrae Martin, 26, has been arrested on charges of assault and illegal firearm possession. He is being characterized by police as a “related suspect.” Police say detectives and SWAT have served search warrants at three residences in the area as part of the shooting investigation. During those searches, police say at least one handgun was recovered. Investigators have received over 100 photos and videos through the online portal that was set up after the shooting, police say. Detectives are now reviewing the evidence to determine charges. Detectives have said they are looking for multiple possible suspects. No description of any suspects has been released. The exact events that led up to the shooting are still under investigation, but at a press conference Sunday afternoon, police acknowledged the brawl just before the incident. A total of six people have died in the early Sunday morning shooting that happened just as bars were getting out for the night. Twelve other people suffered varying degrees of injuries.
Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
Woman experiencing homelessness killed in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A victim of the mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday has been identified as a woman who had been experiencing homelessness.  The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified one of the victims as 57-year-old Melinda Davis. City council member Katie Valenzuela said on Twitter that Davis was known to sleep on the […]
Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
Here’s what we know about the fetuses found in a D.C. home

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home, and how the two are connected. When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block […]
