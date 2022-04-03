ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricketts to redevelop Stamford Bridge, reject Super League if Chelsea bid successful

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The Ricketts family have outlined a list of commitments if they win the bid to buy Chelsea, saying they would never allow the Premier League club to participate in a European Super League while also exploring the option of redeveloping Stamford Bridge. The Ricketts, who own the...

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
Beth England and Sam Kerr score doubles as Chelsea hit five past Reading to stay top of the Women's Super League... but Arsenal deliver their own five-star display to maintain the pressure on the Blues

Beth England and Sam Kerr each netted braces as Chelsea returned to the Women's Super League summit with a 5-0 victory over Reading at Kingsmeadow. Strikes from Jessie Fleming and England just before and shortly after the break put the hosts two goals up, and Kerr then scored twice from close range, in the 66th and 77th minutes. England subsequently completed the rout with a penalty in stoppage time.
Liverpool confirm their promotion to the Women's Super League with three games to spare after beating Bristol City 4-2 at Ashton Gate... in front of a record 5,752 crowd for the Women's Championship

Liverpool sealed their return to the Women's Super League with a resounding 4-2 victory at Bristol City. The Reds needed just a point to wrap up the title with two games to spare but they did it in style and in front of a record Championship crowd of 5,752. Big...
Roman Abramovich
'We just want to make this season an unforgettable one': Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is leading the Reds' charge for quadruple... as they prepare to face Benfica in Champions League quarter-final showdown

Virgil Van Dijk has called on Liverpool's players to make the season unforgettable as a sequence of high-profile games begins in Lisbon. They sing about Van Dijk being 'calm as you like' on The Kop and The Netherlands international did not look as if he had care in the world yesterday, as he began to examine the challenges that will come thick and fast over the next three weeks.
Thibaut Courtois hopes Chelsea fans don’t boo him on return to Stamford Bridge

Thibaut Courtois has said that he hopes to have a “happy return” to Stamford Bridge with Real Madrid, but admits that Chelsea fans may boo him.Courtois departed Chelsea for the Spanish capital in 2018 after making his desire to leave the club clear and failing to turn up for training.His agent later stated that this was due to the Belgian’s desire to be close to his family, having previously played in Madrid for Atletico while on loan from the London club.With Chelsea drawn to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Courtois is set to return to...
Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
Brentford! Plus Derby d’Italia and Pedri’s Presence

Musa and Ryan begin in the Premier League, where Brentford were brilliant in their 4-1 win at Chelsea, thanks in no small part to Christian Eriksen (4:56). They touch on the other Premier League results, another Old Firm Derby win for Celtic, the Derby d’Italia (20:28), Barcelona’s win over Sevilla thanks to a special Pedri goal (20:15), and some other key results from the weekend around Europe.
