ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

WVNews
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team. Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. They cannot allow that result to bleed into their domestic form, though, at a critical stage in the top-four race. United are currently four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Leicester have endured a mixed campaign that is condemned to end somewhere in mid-table and they will have one eye on their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV.Manchester United vs Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Holgate
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Aaron Cresswell
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Jordan Pickford
BBC

Man Utd v Leicester - confirmed team news

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is without Cristiano Ronaldo through illness as he makes three changes to the side that played in their last Premier League game, three weeks ago against Tottenham. Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga are in, replacing Ronaldo, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic. Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WVNews

MATCHDAY: Juventus faces Inter, Barcelona hosts Sevilla

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The Derby d’Italia is always a hotly contested fight between two of the biggest teams in Italian soccer. But this time Juventus knows it can move above defending champion Inter Milan in what has become a thrilling title race. After a poor start to the season, Juventus is unbeaten in 16 consecutive league matches and sits just one point behind Inter, which has dropped to third after one win in its past seven matches. Victory would also see Juventus cut the gap to AC Milan to four points, with the Serie A leader not playing until Monday. Napoli can move level with Milan at the top – for 24 hours at least -- with a win at Atalanta. Roma and Fiorentina are bidding for European spots and play Sampdoria and Empoli respectively. There is also a relegation fight as Udinese hosts Cagliari.
UEFA
WVNews

Betis gets back into Spanish fight for Champions League spot

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis routed Osasuna 4-1 to stay within range of the final Champions League place in the Spanish league on Sunday. Juanmi scored twice and William Carvalho and Álex Moreno added a goal each for the hosts' second victory in the last nine matches in all competitions.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#Manchester United#Arsenal#Curling#Ap#The Premier League
The Guardian

Chelsea v Brentford: match preview

Brentford will hope that Chelsea have half an eye on their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel, though, is unlikely to accept anything less than maximum focus from his side. Chelsea will be confident of pushing on despite their off-field issues after winning all of their games last month. That could spell danger for Brentford, who are eight points above the bottom three and have not beaten their neighbours for more than 80 years. Jacob Steinberg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Brentford surprises with 4-1 upset win over Chelsea

Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League were already slim, but now they're over after a surprising 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half before Chelsea got on top with a 48th minute goal from Antonio Rüdiger. From then on, it was all Brentford with goals in the 50th, 54th, 60th, and 87th minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
WVNews

Chicharito scores twice, Galaxy down Timbers 3-1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored twice and the LA Galaxy defeated the Portland Timbers 3-1 Sunday in a testy match that saw a pair of players sent off because of red cards. Chicharito's early strike and an own goal put the Galaxy up 2-0...
MLS
US News and World Report

Free-Scoring Spurs Throws Down Top-4 Challenge to Arsenal

With north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal neck and neck, the fight for Champions League qualification looks like being as hard fought as the title race in the English Premier League. Tottenham's superior attacking power might yet prove decisive in the final stretch. Out of nowhere, Antonio Conte's team is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Arsenal has EPL top 4 return in sight

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Arsenal will return to the Premier League top four by avoiding defeat at Crystal Palace. Tottenham went above Arsenal, its north London rival, on goal difference by thrashing Newcastle 5-1 on Sunday. This is one of two games in hand for Arsenal but Palace — managed by Arsenal great Patrick Vieira — is proving to be a tough opponent of late, having drawn with leader Manchester City before the international break and also advanced to the FA Cup semifinals. Aaron Ramsdale could return after missing the win over Aston Villa before the international break because of injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard moans that 'things are going against' Everton after 2-1 defeat by West Ham leaves them deep in relegation mire ahead of crunch Burnley clash: 'Next week maybe our free-kick goes in the top corner'

Frank Lampard put Everton's latest deflating loss down to circumstances, complaining that things are conspiring against his team. Lampard lost Donny van de Beek to injury in the warm-up, forcing him into a late reshuffle, while Nathan Patterson, who was due to make his Premier League debut, turned his ankle in training on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
WVNews

Picault scores 2 goals to help Dynamo beat Inter Miami 3-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fafà Picault scored twice to lead the Houston Dynamo past Inter Miami on Saturday, 3-1. Both of Picault’s goals for the Dynamo (2-1-2) came in the second half, the first in the 57th minute when he converted a penalty kick, and the second in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, assisted by Tyler Pasher.
MLS
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

The 1-0 loss to Arsenal wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wasn’t the best — the cold baloney sandwich of sport results. Steven Gerrard notably disregarded the 4-4-2 diamond look, having sputtered of late, but garnered solid results on the whole, and things felt uninspired. This feels like it was months ago, but the international break is over and we’re moving on to this week’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sitting one spot ahead of Villa in eighth in the table, Wolves have sputtered a bit of late, losing three straight prior to the current three game run. The current run has seen more success, with wins at Watford (4-0), at Everton (1-0), and a home loss to Leeds (3-2), but the competition has been more forgiving. Players to keep an eye on include Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back/wing-back, Jonny at right-back/wing-back, and Hwang Hee-Chan at striker. Raul Jimenez (red card) and Ruben Neves (injury) are notably out for this weekend’s match.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy