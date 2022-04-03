Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The Derby d’Italia is always a hotly contested fight between two of the biggest teams in Italian soccer. But this time Juventus knows it can move above defending champion Inter Milan in what has become a thrilling title race. After a poor start to the season, Juventus is unbeaten in 16 consecutive league matches and sits just one point behind Inter, which has dropped to third after one win in its past seven matches. Victory would also see Juventus cut the gap to AC Milan to four points, with the Serie A leader not playing until Monday. Napoli can move level with Milan at the top – for 24 hours at least -- with a win at Atalanta. Roma and Fiorentina are bidding for European spots and play Sampdoria and Empoli respectively. There is also a relegation fight as Udinese hosts Cagliari.

