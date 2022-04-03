ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Hillary Clinton calls for harsher punishments on Putin

By Julia Shapero
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on the U.S. to "impose even greater costs" on Russian President Vladimir Putin as punishment for Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Driving...

www.axios.com

Comments / 7

gary
1d ago

Want jail time for you Hillary for all the treasonous actions you did while you were in office under Obama and I am glad President Trump is suing you.

Reply
8
If you enjoy reading articles from
Axios
Axios

85K+

Followers

38K+

Posts

86M+

Views

Follow Axios and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Punishments#State#Russian#Nbc#Swift
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fox News

Former press secretary to Ukrainian president says it would be 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes president

The former press secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn't holding back when it comes to her not so cozy feelings toward Vice President Kamala Harris. "It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency," Iuliia Mendel wrote on Twitter following Harris' Thursday press conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda addressing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bangor Daily News

By failing to supply MiGs to Ukraine, the West just flunked Vladimir Putin’s test

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Mikhail Alexseev is a professor of international relations at San Diego State University. He wrote this commentary for the Los Angeles Times. Just when...
MILITARY
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
85K+
Followers
38K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy