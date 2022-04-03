ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

‘Dire Error In Judgement’: Dartmouth 11-Year-Old Burned After Gas Can Thrown Onto Campfire Explodes

By CBSBoston.com Staff
DARTMOUTH (CBS) – An 11-year-old was burned Saturday night when a gas can exploded at a camp fire in Dartmouth.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at a home on Collins Corner Road.

Dartmouth Police said the child suffered multiple burns while standing near the fire when the gasoline container they threw into the fire exploded.

The child’s injuries are not considered life threatening. They were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for treatment.

“We are all very relieved that the incident did not turn out much worse, and we certainly hope that others can learn from this dire error in judgment,” Police Chief Brian Levesque said.

