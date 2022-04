Movies often have the power to tell stories lost in the headlines and history books, and one of this weekend’s new releases, Alice, does this in a powerful way. The film starring Keke Palmer follows an enslaved woman living on a plantation who escapes to find out that she is living in the year 1973. Therefore, she was living under the illusion that she could be owned by someone, when by law she was supposed to be free her whole life. What’s even more chilling than that concept is the fact that Alice is inspired by real people in the modern world who lived as slaves.

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO