Cloudy Skies And Cooler Weather To Wrap Up The Weekend

By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie

DENVER (CBS4) – Later today, it’s not out of the question that we could see an isolated rain shower in the Denver metro area, especially south along the Palmer Divide. We will see snow in the mountains. The Northern Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains we could pick up 6 to 12 inches of snow and there is a Winter Weather Advisory from 3pm this afternoon to 9 am tomorrow.

In addition to the cooler and cloudy conditions we will see windy conditions in northeastern Colorado where we have a Red Flag Warning from noon to 7 pm today for high fire danger.

It will be a nice start to the work week with temperatures in the mid 60s and partly sunny skies.

The unsettled weather returns on Tuesday with another chance for rain in the metro area and snow in the mountains. The big story will be the wind on Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.

By Friday, the sun and the 70s return though the weekend.