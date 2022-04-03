ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The mass gathering of girls aiming to be Welsh rugby professionals

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC Sport Wales witnesses more than 1,000 girls gathering in Cardiff...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

World Cup favourites and England’s latest odds to win at Qatar 2022

The football world watched on as the group stage draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup was made in Doha, with some intriguing ties arising in the opening rounds of fixtures.England will have to wait to be entirely certain of their opponents, as the group will include the winner of the European path play-off - so either Wales, Ukraine or Scotland will fill the final place.Elsewhere, reigning champions France have been handed a favourable group and immediate favourites Brazil face a couple of intriguing fixtures, playing Cameroon and two European opponents in Group G. The biggest pairings have seen Germany...
WORLD
The Independent

Wales vs Scotland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations result, final score and reaction as hosts secure late victory

Wales continued their winning start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations, producing another fine fightback to snatch a late victory against Scotland in Cardiff.In front of a record crowd for a women’s international in Wales, replacement scrum-half Ffion Lewis capitalised on a break from the outstanding Alisha Butchers to cross for the winning try less than five minutes from time.Scotland had dominated the first half, but were again guilty of failing to convert their territory and possession into points, leading only 14-7 at the interval.Rhona Lloyd’s second score soon after the restart had appeared to set the visitors up for a second half surge, but the Welsh bench again made a telling impact.Tries from Sioned Harries and Kelsey Jones levelled proceedings, before Butchers’ burst teed up Lewis to secure a second successive bonus point victory and a first home Six Nations win since 2019.
WORLD
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Mum and stepdad 'put body in sports bag'

A man accused of murdering a five-year-old boy has told a court he and the boy's mother panicked and put his body into a sports bag after he died in bed. John Cole, 40, is on trial for the murder of Logan Mwangi alongside partner Angharad Williamson, 31, and a 14-year-old boy. They deny the charge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Critical incident' declared as Covid patient numbers soar

A critical incident has been declared by the health service in Shropshire amid rising Covid-19 numbers. The Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System, which represents health and social care organisations, said hospitals in the county had the highest number of Covid patients since the pandemic began. It also has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Joshua Hendry: 'Most Wanted' Grimsby drug gang member jailed

A member of a drug smuggling gang who was arrested in Spain just a day after he was placed on the UK's "Most Wanted" list has been jailed. Joshua Hendry, 31, formerly of Walton, Liverpool, was one of 13 people involved in supplying drugs in Grimsby. At Sheffield Crown Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

New Zealand: search for missing swimmer David Holland ends

Police in New Zealand have ended the search for a missing swimmer originally from Swansea. David Holland, 31, was last seen on 11 March after telling friends that he was going for a swim at a beach near his home in Tauranga on North Island. A huge search was undertaken...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: Day-by-day guide to fixtures

We now know who plays who and when in this year's World Cup finals in Qatar following Friday's draw in Doha. The tournament kicks off on 21 November with a match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium. England are also in action on the opening day...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Daniel Laskos: Four teenagers guilty of murdering boy, 16

Four teenagers have been found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old who was stabbed in the neck during a "terrifying" attack in east London. Rakeem Green-Matthews, Joshua Kerr and Callum Hands, all aged 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named due to his age, were convicted at the Old Bailey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Women's World Cup 2029: Australia named as preferred candidate to host tournament

Australia has been announced as the preferred candidate to host the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup. Already favourites to host the men's event in 2027, they are now poised to host both editions after the Australian government announced financial support for the two tournaments in its budget. World Rugby chief...
RUGBY
BBC

WSL highlights: Birmingham City 0-0 Everton

Bottom club Birmingham City avoid defeat for just the third time this Women's Super League season as Everton fail to break them down at St Andrew's Stadium. Watch live coverage from the Women's Super League as Leicester City face Arsenal on Sunday 3 April from 12.15 BST on BBC Two.
WORLD
BBC
Rugby
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England will never ease off despite big wins

Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. England's dominance is plain to see in their recent results - 57-5, 89-0, 51-12, 56-15. It has been almost a year since the Red Roses have...
WORLD
BBC

Queen hears tributes to her 'beloved Philip'

The Queen made it. As the first hymn began with "He who would valiant be 'gainst all disaster" she appeared and took her place. Westminster Abbey, which has seen centuries of dramas, felt a collective sigh of relief. Stick in hand, the 95-year-old monarch was sticking at it. Even on...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Connacht claim vital win over Benetton

Tries: Padovani, Halafihi Cons: Da Re 2 Pen: Da Re. Tries: Prendergast, Murray, Tuimauga Cons: Carty 3. Connacht needed a late Tietie Tuimauga try to beat Benetton in Italy and keep alive their hopes of reaching the United Rugby Championship play-offs. Cian Prendergast and Niall Murray tries helped Connacht establish...
RUGBY

