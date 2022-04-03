SATURDAY SOCCER: Marquette blanks Rosati Kain in Illinois-Missouri shootout

Marquette's Kylie Murray (left) scored the first goal of her team's 2-0 victory over Rosati Kain High of St. Louis in Saturday's Illinois vs. Missouri Shootout at Gordon Moore Park. She is shown in action earlier this season against Murphysboro. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

Marquette Catholic got a pair of first-half goals and went on to defeat Rosati Kain High of St. Louis 2-0 Saturday. The game was one of four games in the Illinois vs. Missouri Catholic Schools Shootout at Gordon Moore Park.

Other teams taking part included Illinois schools Father McGivney, Breese Mater Dei and Belleville Athoff. Other Missouri schools included Bishop DuBourg, Duchesne and St. Louis Notre Dame.

With the victory, the Explorers ran their record on the season to 4-1-2 heading into Monday night's city rivalry game against Alton High, set for 6:30 at Public School Stadium.

On Saturday, the Explorers took a 1-0 lead in the third minute of the game when Kylie Murray headed in a corner kick from teammate Chloe Roberts.

Five minutes later, Roberts added Marquette's second goal unassisted on a shot from 18 yards out.

Marquette goalie Hannah Marshall notched the shutout.

Illinois teams went 2-1-1 in the shootout. In other shootout results, McGivney defeated Bishop DuBourg 5-1, Duchense blanked Breese Mater Dei 3-0 and Althoff played to a scoreless tie with St. Louis Notre Dame.

Southwestern 8, Salem 0 - Southwestern's Ali Wilson continued her scoring tear Saturday. She scored five goals and led the Piasa Birds to a road victory at Salem, 8-0.

Wilson has 12 goals and one assist on the season for Southwestern, which ran its record to 4-2 with Saturday's victory.

The Piasa Birds jumped out to a 6-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

Chiara Biciocchi and Mac Day added goals for Southwestern. Day has five goals and and four assist on the season.

The next game for the Piasa Birds is scheduled for Monday at home in a South Central Conference game against Gillespie.