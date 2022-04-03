ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SATURDAY SOCCER: Marquette blanks Rosati Kain in Illinois-Missouri shootout

By Pete Hayes
The Telegraph
 1 day ago
Marquette's Kylie Murray (left) scored the first goal of her team's 2-0 victory over Rosati Kain High of St. Louis in Saturday's Illinois vs. Missouri Shootout at Gordon Moore Park. She is shown in action earlier this season against Murphysboro. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

Marquette Catholic got a pair of first-half goals and went on to defeat Rosati Kain High of St. Louis 2-0 Saturday. The game was one of four games in the Illinois vs. Missouri Catholic Schools Shootout at Gordon Moore Park.

Other teams taking part included Illinois schools Father McGivney, Breese Mater Dei and Belleville Athoff. Other Missouri schools included Bishop DuBourg, Duchesne and St. Louis Notre Dame.

With the victory, the Explorers ran their record on the season to 4-1-2 heading into Monday night's city rivalry game against Alton High, set for 6:30 at Public School Stadium.

On Saturday, the Explorers took a 1-0 lead in the third minute of the game when Kylie Murray headed in a corner kick from teammate Chloe Roberts.

Five minutes later, Roberts added Marquette's second goal unassisted on a shot from 18 yards out.

Marquette goalie Hannah Marshall notched the shutout.

Illinois teams went 2-1-1 in the shootout. In other shootout results, McGivney defeated Bishop DuBourg 5-1, Duchense blanked Breese Mater Dei 3-0 and Althoff played to a scoreless tie with St. Louis Notre Dame.

Southwestern 8, Salem 0 - Southwestern's Ali Wilson continued her scoring tear Saturday. She scored five goals and led the Piasa Birds to a road victory at Salem, 8-0.

Wilson has 12 goals and one assist on the season for Southwestern, which ran its record to 4-2 with Saturday's victory.

The Piasa Birds jumped out to a 6-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

Chiara Biciocchi and Mac Day added goals for Southwestern. Day has five goals and and four assist on the season.

The next game for the Piasa Birds is scheduled for Monday at home in a South Central Conference game against Gillespie.

The Telegraph

FRIDAY BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Miners, Tigers throw no-hitters

Bryan Jubelt led off Gillespie's first inning with a double. He stole third and scored the game's first run on an error. Then, Jubelt's pitching took over the story. With Jubelt getting into the sixth inning without allowing a hit, Colton Bultema turned in a dominant relief stint to finish the no-hitter in the Gillespie Miners' 4-0 nonconference baseball victory over the New Berlin Pretzels in Gillespie. The Miners are 4-2. Jubelt worked around six walks, including three to load the bases in the first inning, while striking out 13 Pretzels in 5 1/3 innings. Jubelt left...
The Telegraph

Lewis and Clark sets self care event Tuesday

GODFREY - The counseling department at Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting a mental health awareness event for students 2-3 p.m. on April 5 in the Trimpe Ahlemeyer Atrium, TR 141. The event is titled Self Care: More Than Just a TikTok Trend, and will be available via Zoom as well. The speakers are from Centerstone and they will be exploring issues related to stress, healthy ways to cope with stress, substance use, how to help peers, stigma, and resources in the community and online. The Zoom Meeting ID is 952 5082 8924. The passcode is 487217.
GODFREY, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

EHS tennis places third at Spring Invite

At the No. 6 spot for singles, it was Edwardsville senior Sam Motley's time to be the hero. Motley's 6-4, 6-1 win clinched a 5-3 team victory over John Burroughs for a third-place finish in the Champions I flight for EHS in the Edwardsville Spring Invitational on Saturday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center. "It's pretty cool," Motley said. "Some of these teams out here are the best in the state, so I'm glad I was able to secure the win for us."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Schools team up for food drive

St. Ambrose's and St. Mary's Catholic schools are teaming up for a Lenten Food Drive planned Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8. They are working together to collect canned/boxed good items to be donated to the Crisis Food Pantry in Alton. This effort connects with the Lenten Rice Bowl collection for the poor and needy during the Season of Lent. The Rice Bowl sends 75% of donations to the needy around the world, with 25% remaining in the U.S.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Oil cleanup continues near Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILE — Cleanup workers Friday were removing crude oil from a rain soaked area on Old Alton-Edwardsville Road just south of Illinois 143 in Edwardsville. Rains this week apparently helped to spread some of the 165,000 gallons of crude oil that leaked from a pipeline nearby.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
