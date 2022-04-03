ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Fire damages garage in Mt. Vernon with heavy heat and smoke damage to home

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMt. Vernon City Firemen say heavy smoke was showing from the attached garage of a home at 2022 Casey early Saturday night. Shortly after firemen arrived, windows broke out of the...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

