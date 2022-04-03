ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sowing Seeds of Hope: Food Well Alliance brings fresh food, sustainability to neighborhoods

By Clare S. Richie
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8Tvh_0ey7f10c00
Kids enjoying the Soil Festival at Truly Living Well.

Food Well Alliance (FWA), Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture (TLW) and WABE are hosting the 7th annual Soil Festival on Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TLW’s urban farm in West Atlanta.

Attendees will be able connect with the cycle of locally grown food through workshops, cooking demos, kids’ activities and more. Tickets are available at foodwellalliance.org.

“What excites me most is teaching people who haven’t planted before or showing them how easy it is to compost at home,” said Carol Hunter, TLW Executive Director. “We are here to teach people to grow their own food for self-sufficiency, health and helping the environment.”

Atlantans are eager to gather again and engage with local growers as evidenced by the February fruit tree sale hosted by FWA, Concrete Jungle, Community Farmers Markets and the Community Orchard Coalition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Clh0o_0ey7f10c00
Food Well Alliance Executive Director Kate Conner.

“We had over 400 people come out to buy trees and sample food and teas made with local fruit,” said Kate Conner, FWA Executive Director. “For us, it’s really about bringing community together and local food is the tool for that.”

With the fruit tree sales proceeds, support from The Giving Grove and a Direct Relief grant, the coalition just planted 18 new orchards that donate a percentage of fruit to those in need, including at: Campbellton Community Garden, Gardens at Camp Creek and Whitehall Terrace Community Garden.

“It was so popular we will probably open a fall application for more orchards,” Conner said. “It’s all about getting the right partners in place, figuring out the model and going from there.”

FWA is a collaborative network striving to build equitable local food systems by providing resources to local growers and engaging in policy. What started in 2015 as an idea by Jim Kennedy, chair of Cox Enterprises, and Bill Bolling, founder of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, today supports more than 120 community gardens and 35 urban farms in Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, and Clayton counties.

Working with partners, FWA offers a range of resources – tools, mechanical support, labor support, volunteers, compost, and funding. Take labor, for example. Using sustainable farming practices is labor intensive. So FWA offers metro Atlanta farmers different options of support: a 1-to-4-person crew from Eco-PARADIGM, labor stipends to cover their own laborers or volunteer support.

“Collaboration and partnership to support this movement is huge to us,” Conner said. “Our role is bringing the resources together under one umbrella.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tALAq_0ey7f10c00
EliYahu Ysrael at Atlanta Harvest.

FWA and Westside Future Fund have partnered to create that literal umbrella at the 970 Jefferson Street building. This former Atlanta Community Food Bank location is now a collaborative hub of offices, warehouse space and cold storage.

“What was once a giant food warehouse, accommodates many mission-aligned nonprofits, like Second Helpings Atlanta, The Giving Kitchen, Urban Recipe and Community Farmers Markets’ Fresh MARTA Markets, plus clients who use the warehouse or need cold storage – like Gangstas to Growers and Atlanta Mission,” Conner said.

When access to flexible funds is needed, FWA steps in. The nonprofit just awarded 65 community gardens with a $1,500 grant and 30 urban farms with a $5,000 grant.

For Atlanta Harvest that flexibility was critical when their Jonesboro farm lease dissolved in 2020. EliYahu Ysrael asked FWA to shift their grant funds to a down payment on land in Ellenwood.

“We said ‘absolutely’” Conner shared.  “This is a family farm that they own and can invest in for generations.”

The Ellenwood farm is thriving with fruit trees, added infrastructure and expanded farm stand hours.

“Opportunities for urban farms to purchase and own land within Atlanta are few and far between,” Ysrael said. “To find an organization that truly believes in us and what we want to do for our community has been a dream come true. We are so grateful to FWA for their trust in our family’s vision.”

As density and development increases, other metro Atlanta’s farms and community gardens are vulnerable. That’s why, FWA works with the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), local growers and municipalities to ensure that urban agriculture has a voice in city planning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXPgo_0ey7f10c00
Carol Hunter, Executive Director of Truly Living Well, provides a demonstration at the Community Compost Lab located on TLW’s farm.

“Partnering with the Food Well Alliance has been a gamechanger for urban agriculture and building a local food ecosystem here in East Point,” said East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. “Through the guidance and support of the Food Well Alliance and Atlanta Regional Commission, we’ve established a City Agriculture Plan that provides a framework for equitable access to healthy food in East Point which can be a model for cities of similar size.” Now in the implementation phase, East Point has leveraged its $75,000 FWA grant with a $250,000 USDA grant.

The City of Alpharetta is up next and has begun the community engagement phase, seeking to balance development with land preservation and environmental protection.

“No city is coming at it for the same reason but it’s incredibly important to get government to support the reason why they want the local food movement strong in their community,” Conner said.

With all the stories of empty shelves at grocery stores, food shortages, and delivery issues, Conner encouraged Atlantans to “meet a farmer in your neighborhood, go to a community garden, grow something in your own yard, become connected to local food because that is a hopeful movement.”

Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture
324 Lawton St SW
foodwellalliance.org
Admission $25 for adults, $5 for youth (16 and under), and FREE for seniors and neighbors in the TLW service area: Ashview Heights, Atlanta University Center, Bankhead, Capitol View, Capitol View Manor, English Avenue/Vine City, Hunter Hills, Just Us, Mozley Park, Washington Park, West End, and Westview.

The post Sowing Seeds of Hope: Food Well Alliance brings fresh food, sustainability to neighborhoods appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fresh Eats: A guide to local farmers markets

It’s finally spring, and a host of local farmers markets have reopened. If you are looking for fresh produce, artisan foods and handmade goods, check out our handy guide for where to go in your neighborhood.  Freedom Farmers’ Market Located next to the Freedom Park Trail at the Carter Center, this farmers market is open […] The post Fresh Eats: A guide to local farmers markets appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
NBC San Diego

New City Heights Spot Brings Healthy Food to the Neighborhood in New Way

The City Heights neighborhood now has a central spot that's s bridging the gap between farmers and the community in which they sell their produce. During the launch of the Foodshed Farm Hub on Fairmount Avenue between Myrtle Avenue and Thorne Street on Monday, community members, organizers and local politicians spoke about the importance of providing community members with access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Grub Hub: Grubbly Farms turns food waste into sustainable pet food

Grubbly Farms is a growing business that started with chicken feed — literally.  Cousins Patrick Pittaluga and Sean Warner, the co-founders of Grubbly Farms, became fascinated with the insect industry and the positive impact it could have on the environment. They began growing grubs in their college laundry room at Georgia Tech, and “the more […] The post Grub Hub: Grubbly Farms turns food waste into sustainable pet food appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
City
Jonesboro, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
BobVila

What Is Guerrilla Gardening and Is it Legal?

Both urban and suburban areas are filled with unused lots and neglected plots of land. Some plant lovers looking to add greenery to these areas have opted to take matters into their own hands. Guerrilla gardening is the practice of planting flowers or edible plants in neglected private or public spaces. It’s a sort of horticultural graffiti that can serve as a form of protest, though it also simply serves the purpose of cultivating life in places that have been abandoned.
GARDENING
Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
GARDENING
The Baltimore Sun

When Baltimore neighborhood grocery stores sold local food, drink products

When school groups visit the Baltimore Museum of Industry and tour a 1940s grocery store replica, they can’t fathom that people shopped for their meal ingredients daily at a compact shop around a city corner. “Kids really love this gallery,” said Claire Mullins, a marketing director at the museum. “They can’t imagine a time when parents shopped on a daily basis. They are used to getting a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bolling
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Home ownership is at risk’ due to high prices, low inventory

Home prices continue to soar as housing inventory dwindles, according to new data from the Sandy Springs-based Atlanta Realtors Association. “Home ownership is at risk for a lot of our citizens,” Karen Hatcher, president of the association, said in a market brief released Tuesday. “And it’s not completely out of our hands. Real estate professionals, […] The post ‘Home ownership is at risk’ due to high prices, low inventory appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Lexington Herald-Leader

FoodChain connects community to wellness, well-being through healthy food

The challenges – even pre-pandemic – were many: One in six Kentuckians is food insecure. Fifteen percent of Fayette Countians live in a food desert, so those with the fewest resources have the least access to fresh, nutritious food. It’s no wonder that our commonwealth ranks high in...
LEXINGTON, KY
Duluth News Tribune

Northland CSA guild, CHUM aim for another fresh food shelf

DULUTH — CHUM and the Lake Superior CSA Guild are teaming up again to bring fresh produce to the food shelf. That means during the spring and summer, you can access canned tuna, ramen and locally grown carrots, broccoli, cucumbers and much more. And while it’ll be free for visitors of the food shelf, it comes with a cost.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Food Shortages#Volunteers#Food Systems#Compost#Fwa#Truly Living#Tlw#Atlantans#Concrete Jungle#Community Farmers Markets#The Giving Grove#Direct Relief
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Georgia House passes bill to allow food trucks to operate statewide

Georgia food truck owners welcomed news the state House unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would allow them to sell food anywhere in the state with a single permit. Currently, food trucks must pass a health inspection and obtain a permit for every county where they want to operate, costing some small business owners tens of thousands of dollars […] The post Georgia House passes bill to allow food trucks to operate statewide appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Philanthropist MacKenze Scott donates $13.5 million to Atlanta Habitat for Humanity

Atlanta Habitat, along with Habitat for Humanity International, and 83 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations, have received a $436 million gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Atlanta Habitat said it would use the $13.5 million it received to build affordable housing in the city. “Since 1983, Atlanta Habitat has served more than 6,000 family members […] The post Philanthropist MacKenze Scott donates $13.5 million to Atlanta Habitat for Humanity appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Wide Open Eats

The South Anna Butternut Squash Aims to Solve Growing Pains of Southern Farmers

Cucurbita moschata is under attack. Cucubita moschata is also the future. This species includes many squash varieties you're familiar with, even if you don't immediately recognize the name--South Anna butternut squash, acorn, and Seminole pumpkin among them. Native to the Americas, c. moschata and other cucurbits such as melons, cucumbers, and gourds have long been staple crops in the American South. But in an age where seed saving is relegated to hobbyists and retirees, almost all of these seeds are bred and purchased from other locales.
AGRICULTURE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

For the Love of Nature: Wylde Center celebrates 25 years of environmental stewardship

Composed of seven acres of land split between five different gardens, the Wylde Center is an invaluable resource for the communities which they serve. Oakhurst Garden, the first Wylde Center garden, was created by Sally Wylde in 1997. This first foray into community gardens was a result of Louise Jackson’s response to neighborhood children trampling […] The post For the Love of Nature: Wylde Center celebrates 25 years of environmental stewardship appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DECATUR, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
nonprofitquarterly.org

Follow the Seeds: Mapping Food Systems for Black Liberation

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “Remaking the Economy: Organizing for Black Food Sovereignty.” View the full webinar here. I focus on one area in the food system. And it’s so broad. We’re looking at land…[w]e’re looking at production, how food is moved, who actually owns seeds, retail, you name it. Kind of across the board, there are ways in which all of these systems kind of work together in a macro way to create what is, frankly, not only a healthy food system for Black and Brown people, but certainly for everyone, really. So, if you follow who’s benefiting from the system the way that it is, it’s certainly not communities that we’re involved in. That’s really clear down from the merchant level all the way up to, again, the large industry-scale type farming situations.
AGRICULTURE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta opens five resource centers to support small businesses

Atlanta is opening five resource centers to support small businesses in the community. Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta CEO Eloisa Klementich made the announcement Monday in southwest Atlanta at Pittsburgh Yards, a shared workspace for the community off University Avenue. Dickens said that building is hosting one of the new centers. The mayor said the […] The post Atlanta opens five resource centers to support small businesses appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

DeKalb County to assess value of entertainment business ￼

The DeKalb County Entertainment Commission (DEC) is joining forces with a consulting company to assess the value of the county’s entertainment ecosystem.  The DEC, which is a division of DeKalb County’s Development Authority “Decide DeKalb,” is partnering with a consulting firm called Sound Diplomacy to develop a strategy for DeKalb County’s entertainment industry, according to […] The post DeKalb County to assess value of entertainment business ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody Preservation Trust names new Executive Director ￼

Dunwoody native Noelle Ross will serve as the new executive director for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust. The trust, an organization dedicated to saving and sharing Dunwoody’s history, announced the decision in a press release on Wednesday. Former Executive Director Suzanne Huff left the trust last fall, and Ross will replace Cowen Harter, who has served […] The post Dunwoody Preservation Trust names new Executive Director ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy