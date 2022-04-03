Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania
Cody Rhodes, one of the founders of WWE’s top competitor All Elite Wrestling, made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to face former world champion Seth Rollins.
