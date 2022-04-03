ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

By Austin Kellerman, Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iItk_0ey7f07t00

Cody Rhodes, one of the founders of WWE’s top competitor All Elite Wrestling, made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to face former world champion Seth Rollins.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss

34K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place At WrestleMania 38

Last year Becky Lynch made her surprise return during the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and she became a champion once again when she defeated Bianca Belair in an impromptu title match. Becky Lynch has been holding the belt since SummerSlam, and Bianca Belair has been trying to make her way back into...
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar, Unifies Titles at WrestleMania 38 (Clips)

Roman Reigns’ dominance of WWE is company-wide, as he unified the titles with a win over Brock Lesnar to close out WrestleMania 38. Reigns defeated Lesnar in the main event of night two to unify the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Retains Smackdown Women’s Title At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

Ronda Rousey may have won the Royal Rumble, but she did not win the Smackdown Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania. Rousey did have the match won on several occasions and even made Flair tap out while the referee was down. However, Flair kicked Rousey in the face as she tried to help the referee and retained the title.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wrestlingrumors.net

Major Hint On Post WrestleMania WWE World Title Challenger

He’s up next. The main event of this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 will feature one of the most important matches in recent WWE history. Both the WWE and Universal Titles will be on the line as Brock Lesnar faces Roman Reigns in a winner take all showdown. That is going to leave one champion above everyone else, but that champion is going to need a challenger. Someone has already thrown his hat into the ring.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Seth Rollins
411mania.com

411’s WWE 24 Report: Royal Rumble 2022

-Sure, give me more content! I figured I would get this one in before Hall of Fame tonight and for the 4-5 people that read my Level Up review that show it supposed to be available just before 1 AM. Who needs sleep? Let’s get to it!. -Run Time:...
WWE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy