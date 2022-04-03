ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The One Show’s Jean Johannson says racism in Scotland ‘getting worse’

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

The One Show reporter, Jean Johannson, has spoken out about racism in Scotland and how the problem is "getting worse".

“When I compare what I heard to my upbringing in the 80s and 90s I can honestly say things are getting worse," she said when talking of new BBC documentary Disclosure: The Truth About Scotland And Racism .

"I’ve had my eyes opened. It’s not the Scotland I grew up in. I don’t have all the answers but from the people I’ve spoken to I think education is the key."

