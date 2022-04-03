The One Show’s Jean Johannson says racism in Scotland ‘getting worse’
The One Show reporter, Jean Johannson, has spoken out about racism in Scotland and how the problem is "getting worse".
“When I compare what I heard to my upbringing in the 80s and 90s I can honestly say things are getting worse," she said when talking of new BBC documentary Disclosure: The Truth About Scotland And Racism .
"I’ve had my eyes opened. It’s not the Scotland I grew up in. I don’t have all the answers but from the people I’ve spoken to I think education is the key."
