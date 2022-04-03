Man repeatedly stabbed in the back on NYC subway, cops say

The victim was stabbed three times in the lower back on a northbound No. 2 train. Getty Images

A man was stabbed repeatedly in the back on a Manhattan subway on Saturday night, cops said.

The victim, who was not identified, was stabbed three times in the lower back on a northbound No. 2 train shortly after 10 p.m., according to police.

He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police were looking for two males wearing ski masks who ran out of the station on West 116th Street and Lenox Avenue.

The motive behind the stabbing was unknown, cops said.